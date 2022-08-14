PUBG: Battlegrounds earned approx 80,000 players per day since it became free-to-playon January 12, 2022. This was revealed by the Krafton company, evidently satisfied with the result, which spoke about it in its financial report for the first half of 2022.

Average revenue per user (ARPU) across all platforms grew by more than 20%. International markets, therefore all those beyond South Korea, recorded 94% of revenues in the second quarter of 2022.

PUBG Mobile also did very well. According to Krafton, it is the second-largest mobile game in the world by sales, which contributed substantially to the company’s $ 550.7 million in revenue.

The report also discusses upcoming games, including the new Unknown World IP set in a sci-fi universe with turn-based gameplay and including The Callisto Protocol, the survival horror that is making so much attention.

There was also talk of a third project as yet unnamed, based on the Korean fantasy novel The Bird That Drinks Tears.