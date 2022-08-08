Gripping stories and devastating gameplay come together in an adaptation of a Korean novel.

KRAFTON, Inc., best known for being the team responsible for PUBG: Battlegrounds, announced a few days ago the start of the active development from a video game based on the Korean fantasy novel series The Bird The Drinks Tears. Little is known at the moment, but its authors have put their foot on the accelerator to increase their recruitment efforts in order to carry out an ambitious vision.

The Bird The Drinks Tears is one of the Far Eastern country’s most successful and acclaimed literary franchises. Written by Yeong-do Lee, it is appreciated by readers for its ability to weave worlds with complex characters. Now it will be necessary to see if its ingredients are enough to offer a video game to match.

And if they don’t get it, it won’t be for lack of work. In the last two KRAFTON, Inc. has had the conceptual artist Iain McCaigknown for his work in Hollywood (Star Wars, Harry Potter and Avengers) to define the project’s visual bible.

“The Bird The Drinks Tears is unlike any other fantasy story I’ve ever read, with refreshing new ways to explore human nature. That’s what appeals to me the most. It’s an epic on a par with The Lord of the Rings or Dune.It’s all about a new and visceral worldwhich blends traditional archetypes with totally original dream and nightmare imagery,” McCaig says of the project.

A beautiful narrative and a devastating gameplay are guaranteed on the project’s website, but at the moment we only have conceptual images that make it clear that, in what is artistic, the video game wants to be up to the task.

KRAFTON, Inc. will also release The Callisto Protocol at the end of the year, a space survival-horror from Striking Distance Studios initially set in the same universe as PUBG, but finally independent of the battle-royale on a narrative level.

More about: The Bird The Drinks Tears and KRAFTON Inc..