According to the developer’s figures, the battle royale exceeds 690,000 active players in total.

The battle royale has left its mark on the video game sector, and PUBG Battlegrounds is one of those installments that has shown the great popularity that the genre enjoys right now. The title has not stopped growing, both in content like in players, and this last figure has not stopped increasing after becoming free to play.

Now KRAFTON has given the official figures around the fame of the title after entering the world of free to play. Although several Internet users detected an increase that reached a peak of 670,000 players, the authors claim to have registered an even higher number: 690,000 users. Added to this is an increase in 486% in the number of new players, which equates to a growth rate that resembles what PUBG Battlegrounds experienced during its launch in 2017.

In addition, on this occasion KRAFTON also shares the average playing time in its community. Always taking into account its recent conversion to a free game, it seems that the title has hooked a good part of the players because the average time in PC and consoles increased a 100% from week to week, while in the ecosystem of PlayStation experienced an increase in 400%.

Of course, if PUBG Battlegrounds already had great popularity before its transfer to free to play, now it has been shown that it can reach even higher levels. That yes, the proposal of the battle royale has inspired other games of the style, although from KRAFTON they have opted for a more aggressive position with free fire and have decided to sue said delivery for plagiarism.

