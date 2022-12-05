Kratfon announced that PUBG: Battlegrounds it will soon be available on Epic Games Store. The launch is set at 01:00 Italian time on Thursday 8 December 2022with the preload that will be available in the next few hours.

From the official press release we learn that the version arriving on the Epic Games Store will be completely identical to that of Steam. In addition, players of both platforms will be able to play together.

To celebrate the launch of PUBG: Battlegrounds on the Epic Games Store, players can claim the PUBG Founder’s Pack, which includes various objects for aesthetic customization of the virtual avatar. The pack will be available as free DLC from December 6, 2022 to January 5, 2023.

PUBG: Battlegrounds ditched the premium model to become a free-to-play game earlier this year. It turned out to be a good choice, as in a short time Krafton’s battle royale servers were invaded by thousands of new players. It is therefore a game that is still very played and constantly supported with corrective patches, new content and events.

