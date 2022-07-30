The franchise of Assassin’s Creed prepares for a crossover quite unexpected given that the iconic Ubisoft saga will appear in PUBG: Battlegrounds by the end of the summer.

The crossover event will bring cosmetics, events and “elements of the world”Themed Assassin’s Creed from 17 August to 22 September. There will be costumes, bag skins, parachute skins, emotes, gun charms, themed resources and props up for grabs on the Haven map where a hidden Animus can also be found.

The Krafton development team, regarding this peculiar and unprecedented collaboration, stated the following:

Today we announce that we have partnered with Ubisoft for a collaboration that will bring the world of Assassin’s Creed to both PUBG: Battlegrounds and New State Mobume this August. When the Animus stories become reality on the battlefield, players will have the opportunity to acquire Assassin’s Creed themed in-game items, see the introduction of Abstergo Industries to the world of PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS, and participate in a series of exclusive events. to earn Assassin’s Creed themed crate tickets.

This is all that the Krafton development team has revealed at the moment about this crossover, but it cannot be ruled out that new information will be revealed over the next few weeks.

PUBG: Battlegrounds, formerly known as PlayerUnknown’s Battlegroundsis a battle royale currently available for PC, Android, iOS, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Google Stadia, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S.