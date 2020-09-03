Highlights: Children troubled by Pabji Ban in India but their parents are happy

New Delhi The central government on Wednesday banned the popular mobile gaming app PUBG (Chinese app PUBG banned in India). After this ban, while gamers and children are upset on one side, the parents are happy. Just like the players used to have ‘chicken dinner’ after winning the games, the parents said after hearing the ban, now we will have chicken dinner.

Mukesh Sharma, who lives in West Delhi, told that PM Modi has not done a better job than this. He says that the son used to play only pubji every morning and evening. Now there will be some relief. His friends will also come less. Son and his friends used to play Pabji all day during lockdown.

Mukesh told, ‘Mar-mar’ in the night … shouting loudly used to bother me. We explained a lot but he got addicted to this game. ‘ Mukesh’s son said that he is upset with this decision and will definitely miss Pabji’s chicken dinner.

Jasmeet Singh said that his son used to take Pokemon only to buy a good gun in the game. He blew thousands of rupees. He did not bother to play, because he used to play in fix time. But those people were wasting money. Now he will use the same pokemon in his essential work.

Inder, the father of 2 children, said, ‘Both my son and I used to play this game in free time. We used to buy till the Royal Pass. The game was good … but the country tops. My family was upset with our playing habits, but what else could we do to pass the time. Now I will put my heart in something else.

Gamer Sahil said that he has earned a lot of money from the PUBG tournament. Bain is not correct. Sahil told that he is sad. Like Sahil, Pal said that playing online games with friends had become a habit. Sometimes became friends online. They will all miss you.

Sonia, who lives in East Delhi, says that apart from her husband’s office, only pubis played. Everyday there was a lot of tension due to his commotion. Family was also stopped giving time. Now it is going to change a lot. Sonia said that she was very happy to hear Bain’s news and her husband’s face was hanging.

On the other hand, the parents also have a similar reaction in NCR. Most parents are happy with the ban on PUBG.

Pabji was having a great impact on the children’s health as well as their mental level. Parents were also affected by this. This ban is correct. -Ashish Gupta

Given the technology, many apps are also very beneficial, but such apps are not good for the health of children at all. -Kalit Kaushik

I have always tried to keep my children away from online games. Children were not allowed to play games even during lockdown. This is a relief news. – Jitendra

Pabji’s craze has also been seen in school and college going students. Children spoil many hours due to pubic. Not only this, many accidents have also happened due to this.– Rajesh Saini, Gurgaon Village

For the past few years, I was playing Pabji continuously. It was fun too, but considering the security of the country, this decision is absolutely correct. – Saurabh

Pabji was playing for the last 2 years. I never expected the app to be closed but if it is closed then I am also in support of it.– Saloni Jain