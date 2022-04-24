in february this year PUBG Mobile Y Neon Genesis Evangelion they had a collaboration in China. Since then, players have been on the lookout for its announcement in other regions.

Now it is known that it will be in May that it will be available. to promote it krafton shared a video in social networks and Youtubewhich falls into the category of teaser. You can see designs alluding to this battle royale with this popular anime.

One of the images that we share in this note allows you to appreciate what can be expected. It comes from the event held in China. Apparently it is inspired by the tetralogy of films of Rebuild of Evangelion.

We say this because of the design of the characters, as well as the presence of Mari Makinami Illustrious. It’s just not exactly the same as how they appeared in the productions of Studio Kharabut adapted to this game.

Source: Krafton/Studio Khara.

One wonders if the collaboration of Evangelion Y PUBG Mobile from our region to that of China. We will have to wait for more details. We only know that this event will start in May, but it still lacks a date.

The good thing is that there are very few days left for next month, so we will find out soon. These types of ideas keep the interest of many players alive in this title.

What can the PUBG Mobile and Evangelion event consist of?

If the collaboration Evangelion Y PUBG Mobile is the same as the one made in China, the first thing that can be expected are appearances based on the anime characters.

There’s a wide variety and we’ll see if they happen to have any adjustments to our region and the others. Can you imagine seeing Rei Ayanami either Asuka Langley wielding a gun? Well, it won’t take long to become a complete reality if this event is similar to the one in February.

Source: Studio Khara.

This is not the first time that this battle royale has a collaboration with a franchise from the world of anime. The same thing happened a few months ago when it came out one related to jujutsu kaisen.

PUBG Mobile He has also had collaborations with western franchises, especially movies. One of the most recent is Spider-Man: No Way Homewhich stood out for taking advantage of several of its elements very well and drew a lot of attention.

For more details of PUBG Mobile visit landgamerwhere there is also information on Evangelion. Follow our news through Google news.