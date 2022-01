New Years Eve. When I visit friends in the afternoon, the daughter of the house asks if I will also be there in the evening. “With a house full of teenagers… Don’t think about it”, I joke. To which the adolescent reacts indignantly: “Hey, but that’s puberty!”

