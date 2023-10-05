While Argentina enters the final stretch of a presidential election full of fights, this Thursday one of the films of the year premieres in its cinemas, a comedy about one of the places that most infuriates the extreme right, which has made its flags put an end to public education: the Faculty of Philosophy and Letters of the University of Buenos Aires. Puan tells of a moment in the life of Marcelo Pena, a philosophy professor who must put up an unexpected fight for the place that corresponded to him in just inheritance, the ownership of the chair of his recently deceased mentor. Winner last weekend of the awards for Best Screenplay and Best Actor at the San Sebastián film festival, the film directed and written by María Alché and Benjamín Naishat promises a tragicomic journey through the life of a man defeated in middle age , a look at one of the mythical microworlds of Buenos Aires, and an unexpected defense of the public university as an intellectual and emotional community.

Marcelo Pena, a professor who barely pays his bills played by the award-winning Marcelo Subiotto, must compete for the chair of Political Philosophy with Rafael Sujarchuk, represented by Leonardo Sbaraglia, a former classmate who has just returned to the country after triumphing in Europe, which rubs shoulders with the world’s intellectual elite and is a star on social networks. While Marcelo silently mourns his mentor and tries to make ends meet by giving private classes to upper-class ladies in the city, Rafael attracts attention by showing off his salary in euros, his perfect German, and a showbiz girlfriend (played in a brief appearance by Lali Espósito). While Pena and Sujarchuk compete for the professorship, the faculty begins to lose funds and threatens to close.

María Alché, awarded for the film’s script at the San Sebastián film festival. Pasto & Pucará Cinema

Setting a blockbuster tragicomedy in the academy may sound extravagant anywhere in the world, but in Buenos Aires its premiere has been awaited for months. Puan is a street in the Caballito neighborhood, in the geographical center of the Argentine capital, and the nickname of a century-old Faculty of the University of Buenos Aires, cradle of founding presidents of the country and fashionable writers, located for half a century. in its number 480. With screenshots of the commitment of its teachers, the political militancy of its student centers, its protests with street blocks for public classes and its administrative chaos of unpaid salaries for many months, Alché and Naishat achieve a deep and light-hearted portrait of one of the intellectual centers of the country. Also, without addressing it – the script is at least four years old –, an argument in favor of the community that the public university builds, put in check by the extreme right that leads the polls for the elections on October 22.

“In the film there are internal discussions, competitions, fights over positions at the public university… but there are no fights when from the outside you perceive the possibility of this being dismantled. There is no doubt among any of the members of that community about what is most important: vocation and public education,” says Subiotto, winner of the Silver Shell in San Sebastián, in conversation with this newspaper. For Sbaraglia, his co-star, “Puán is a bastion of many things that should not be lost.” “Many rights that we have today and that we believe are given are not sustained without education, training, legacy, and struggle,” says the actor. “The advance of the far right can be very damaging to things we take for granted. And they are not, they are things that we have achieved based on struggles that have lasted years. That is why it is important that films like Argentina, 1985and Puanwhich inevitably dialogues with it from another place, from another point of view, with another language.”

It is the first comedy for its two directors. Alché first worked as an actress with a memorable debut in The Holy Girl (2004) by Lucrecia Martel and jumped into direction with the drama submerged family (2018), Naishat had until now dedicated himself to the drama that deepens the crises and violence in Argentina with history of fear (2014)The movement (2015), and Red (2018). The combination of resources has resulted in a finished and unindulgent portrait of a face of Buenos Aires, an ideal film to see the weekend before the last presidential debate on Sunday.

