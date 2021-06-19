“A spectacular year!!! “, he exclaimed Javi puado this past Tuesday through his personal account on social networks, to round off the best season of his sports career. The Espanyol attacker has just started his vacation, after having debuted with the Spanish National Team –And with a goal, against Lithuania, last day 8– and training for a few days in the Las Rozas bubble in case more cases of COVID-19 were declared in the Absolute, but the next campaign is already very present. First, because today it is not one hundred percent sure where he will play. And second, because has all the numbers to start it fulfilling a dream. Another one.

They are convinced in Espanyol that – unlike what has happened to Matías Vargas with Argentina – Luis de la Fuente, the U21 coach, will have Puado to include it in the call for footballers who will represent Spain At the olympic games, which in this case will be concentrated not in Tokyo but more than a thousand kilometers away, in Sapporo, where he will play at least two games, against Egypt and Australia, plus Argentina (without the ‘Monito’) in Saitama. Not surprisingly, the coach already felt a predilection for the Barcelona player before his great appearance on the front page of football.

With De la Fuente, Puado has been Undisputed starter in nine games this past season, four in qualifying for the Eurocup and five in the final phase, in which he has scored three goals. They only missed one game against North Macedonia in September, from which they fell at the last minute despite being on the initial list.

Since the forward started the holidays later than his teammates, that football competition at the Games will begin on July 22 and that all athletes will go with a certain margin, in addition to prior preparation, it is highly probable that Puado will not join Espanyol’s preseason until after the Olympic competition, which in the best of cases would conclude on August 7. Namely, I would return for the week of the start of LaLiga. That, as long as he remains at Espanyol, with whom he maintains a contract in force until 2022.

Because, on the rebound, Puado’s almost certain march to the Olympic Games it would breathe new life into your renovation process in case you haven’t run out of ground in the next few weeks. Espanyol’s own CEO, José María Durán, said on Tuesday that the club would like to close it as soon as possible, but that they will not fall into precipitation. A few days ago, it was the sports director, Francisco Joaquín Pérez Rufete, who ventured in AS that the negotiations do not have to become a “soap opera”.