The striker was holder in the outcome of the Leagueon Sunday afternoon at the Nuevo Los Cármenes, where he attended the relegation of Granada (and the permanence of Cádiz) with one of the most decent matches of Espanyol away from home throughout the course. The side had been in Cornellà’s farewell, against Valencia, with a goal assist. But the season for Javi Puado and a popup Ruben Sanchez, not finished yet. Both play a ‘bonus track’. Just three days, until this Wednesday night.

The canteranos like the central appear in the call of Gerard LopezCatalan coach, for the friendly that at 6:45 p.m. the Catalan team will play against Jamaica in Montilivi, which ends a dense campaign. Puado has played 33 games between the League and the Cup, despite having started with a pubalgia, in which he scored five goals and provided one assist. one day for the game Rubén Sánchez also entered, who has played 31 games this season with the subsidiary in the Second RFEF and four with the first team, with his notable debut as a starter ten days ago against Valencia, in which he assisted Raúl de Tomás. The side enters the Sergi Gómez’s last-minute withdrawal.

There will be no more players from the current parakeet squad in Montilivi, as was a constant in the summons prior to the pandemic, but there will be a few players with a past in the Espanyol quarry, such as Marc Cucurella, Oriol Romeu, Cristian Tello, Edgar Badia, Edgar González either Ferran Jutgla.

Puado and Rubén Sánchez will also share the local dressing room of Montilivi with a partner next season, Brian Oliván, who will debut with Catalunya and whose incorporation by Espanyol is not yet official despite the fact that he has been tied for months and that at the end of the official competition with Mallorca he has already been released for practical purposes. What remains is this friendly against the Caribbean team that will probably soon be the vacation destination of many of the players.