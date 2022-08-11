7399 km of average traveled against 6513, a difference of 886 kilometers almost equal to three Grand Prix: this is the difference in terms of kilometers covered in the 13 races disputed in this 2022 between a car equipped with a Mercedes power unit and a single-seater powered by a Ferrari engine. The calculation was obviously made by dividing the totals traveled by Mercedes, McLaren, Aston Martin and Williams by eight and those of Ferrari, Alfa Romeo and Haas by six.

According to the data collected by LightsoutF1blog the ‘steamroller’ team of this first part of the World Championship is the McLaren. The Woking team is the worst in terms of performance comparing the first part of 2021 to 2022, but it is the one that has had fewer reliability problems in the race judging by the ranking relative to the kilometers covered. The podium is all made in Mercedes at the Power Unit level, given that behind the McLaren we find Aston Martin and Mercedes, with the latter missing the kilometers not covered by George Russell in Great Britain given that he was involved in the carom at the start.

The exception to Mercedes reliability is the Williams, sixth with 600 km less than the McLaren, but the Grove team also pays in the calculation the fact that Albon like Russell was involved in the chaos at the start at Silverstone and Nicholas Latifi’s driving mistake in Saudi Arabia. In front of Williams we find the Alpine in fourth place, which nevertheless experienced several reliability problems especially with Fernando Alonso in the first part of the season. Fifth position for Red Bull, which was able to react to the problems it had in Bahrain (double knockout) and in Australia with Verstappen to which was added the zero of Perez in Canada and that of Checo in Austria, however, not due to problems reliability (the bottom was ruined after going off the track following contact with George Russell during the first lap).

Seventh place for the AlphaTauri, then in the last three positions space for ai powered by Ferrari, undoubtedly those most affected by reliability problems as evidenced by an eloquent ranking. It is no coincidence that Leclerc, Sainz, Bottas and Magnussen have all already served penalties on the starting grid, a scenario that will soon also involve Schumacher and Zhou. Ferrari and Haas also recorded drivers ‘driving errors that must be taken into account in the calculation of the missing km, but in percentage terms the race contacts or the drivers’ off the track are extremely less impactful than all the stops that Ferrari has encountered. , Alfa Romeo and Haas.

Ranking of the kilometers traveled in the race by adding up the first 13 GPs of 2022

1) McLaren 7,594,985 km

2) Aston Martin 7533.522

3) Mercedes 7496.371

4) Alpine 7,318,882

5) Red Bull 7202.715

6) Williams 6969.623

7) AlphaTauri 6849.175

8) Haas 6716.666

9) Alfa Romeo 6520.363

10) Ferrari 6301.873