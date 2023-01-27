Breakages of the Ferrari Power Units in 2022 were a big headache not only for the parent company, but also for the Haas and Alfa Romeo customer teams. However, the new Prancing Horse Team Principal Frederic Vasseur assures that the new engine will not suffer from the same reliability problems encountered last season, including the recurring failure of the connecting shaft between the turbine and the compressor. Despite the development freeze, in fact, the technical regulation allows to intervene for reasons of reliabilityprovided that sufficient documentation is provided to the Federation to ascertain the failures. Ferrari has thus seized this opportunity, using the second half of 2022 to find a definitive solution to a long-managed problem through the use of more conservative mappings.

“The engine was one of the problems last year not only in terms of reliability but also penalties and so on, but this seems to be under control”said Frederic Vasseur. The feedback from the engine tests on the dynamometer is encouraging, although the Team Principal calls for caution and to wait for confirmation of the track. “Reliability for now, on the dyno, seems to be okay, but we will have to wait until we are on track to be sure and even after Bahrain there will be little time. Last year I noticed that the first problems occurred after a couple of races, I think in Miami or thereabouts”.

Being able to count on a more reliable power unit also translates into a boost to performance, opening up the use of more aggressive mappings and freeing up all the cavalry that has been held back for a long time. Vasseur’s words therefore support the rumors leaked in recent weeks, according to which the next PU de Cavallino would have recovered dozens of horses compared to the 2022 unit. Even Gunther Steiner, Team Principal Haas, a Ferrari client team, had unbalanced himself on the competitiveness of the engine 2023: “I met Mattia Binotto, he told me that next season’s engine will be a bomb”. Expectations are high in Maranello, but it will be necessary to see if the track confirms the results of the bench tests and above all how far the competition has progressed.