2026 is approaching

The advent of the new power unit regulation, which will come into force in the 2026 season, is still three years away. It is a significant revolution for the world of Formula 1, specifically designed to encourage the entry of new manufacturers into the Circus. A plan that for the moment seems successful, given the formalization of Audi’s historic debut, the announcement of the new Aston Martin-Honda partnership and also the entry of Ford alongside Red Bull. The fundamental points of the new engines are the new ecological fuels and a greater weight of the electric component.

New rules on electricity and fuel

In the case of Red Bull, for example, the part linked to electrification will be the one on which Ford’s work will be concentrated, called to make a contribution to the powertrains that will be built in the Milton Keynes factory. Precisely on this part of the new regulation, however, controversies are arising. The protagonists, for a change, are the two most successful managers of the last 15 years: Christian Horner and Toto Wolff. The Red Bull team principal had asked to review the contribution of the electrical part, reducing it by about 5-10%. A possibility categorically excluded by Wolff.

Wolff’s closure

“It will not happen. There are zero chances. Perhaps what scares him the most is that their engine program isn’t progressing as it should“thundered the Viennese manager, attacking his historic rival of recent seasons. However, Horner did not like these observations and replied to the Mercedes boss, again on the sidelines of the Red Bull Ring weekend, which saw yet another success of the season for Max Verstappen.

Horner’s reply

“This is Toto’s typical way of doing things – Horner told reporters – he only cares about himself and his team’s performance. I think about sport in general rather than my personal gain. I would say it is still too early to say who will be favored or disadvantaged by this regulation in 2026. What I want to make sure, as an enthusiast and for enthusiasts, is that the product we supply is the best possible”. A replica which, on the Horner-Wolff axis, will presumably not be the last. What is certain, however, is that it will not be easy to manage this tug of war, even more so considering the involvement of another global automotive giant such as Audi, certainly ready to defend its partisan interests.