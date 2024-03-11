The cancellation of the race scheduled for Saturday afternoon due to incessant torrential rain meant that Soufi was crowned Champion without having to struggle, but on Sunday at least the conditions were dry and sunny.

Soufi started from pole position and was forced to resist a tough attack from Moritz Kranz (Mühlner Motorsport) in the first corners. The pair were joined by Sebastian Gravlund (Inter Europol) to form a three-car pack in the early stages, with Fabien Michal (R-ACE GP) leading the chase group in fourth.

Shortly before the opening of the pit stop window, a Full Course Yellow was called to remove the Duqueine of Maxim Dirickx (Gebhardt Motorsport), who lost the car on the curb in Turn 7. The race resumed just over 30 minutes from the end of the scheduled 50 and the mandatory pit stops followed, structured on a handicap system based on the drivers' ranking.

Soufi, solo, emerged from the long stop in the lead, but only for a short while. Rik Koen took over from Gravlund in the Inter Europol car and with 19 minutes to go he reduced the gap to less than three seconds, while David, taking over from Michal, started a three-way fight.

Koen started closing in on Soufi, closing the gap to 0.6s, while David also prepared to strike. And it was the 20-year-old Frenchman who had the right speed when it mattered most. First he made a great move on Koen at the turn 1 and then, on the following lap, he looked into Soufi's mirrors.

David made his move on the inside of Turn 5 and the two touched before the lead change was confirmed at Turn 7. Soufi was then forced to defend second position from Koen until the checkered flag.

“To be honest, I didn't expect it – said a very happy David – The stint was really good, the pace was really high. There was more dirty air than I expected, so when I got close to the leading cars I struggled to overcome them.”

“But when I had a bit of clear road in the last two laps it was really nice. It was our first race with this car, so I'm very happy. It felt like a single-seater race and I even made a small mistake in the pits.”

Soufi added: “It was a very hard-fought race, until the end. Unfortunately the tire degradation got us in the way, the car skidded everywhere. But it was a good race, I enjoyed it and I sincerely thank Konrad Motorsport. In the end we We've secured the team and driver championships this weekend, so great job.”

Behind the top three, Laurent Hörr (DKR Engineering) finished fourth after taking over from John Brownson, but only after contact with Daniel Kielwitz's Ligier in the pit lane coming out of the stops.

Subsequently, Hörr appeared to push Kielwitz onto the grass, but it was the latter who was penalized with a drive-through penalty for the pit lane incident. Failing to return to serve the penalty, it was converted into a time penalty, causing the Rinaldi Racing car he shared with Steve Parrow to plummet to eighth place.

Juliene Lemoine recovered to finish fifth and take second place in the championship ahead of Kielwitz and Parrow in the ANS Motorsport Ligier, despite teammate Clement Moreno being forced to start from the pitlane after going off the track on the starting grid .

A lone Krantz crashed out at his pit stop, losing about half a minute when he struggled to restart his Duqueine, finishing sixth ahead of the CN-Class Nova driven by Kevin Rabin.