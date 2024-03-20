Historical party figures, such as José Dirceu and Delúbio Soares, were present; The biggest absence was the Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad

With the presence of the president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and the first lady, Janja Lula da Silva, the Workers' Party promoted a dinner on Wednesday night (20 March 2024) to celebrate the party's 44th anniversary, completed on February 10, in Brasília.

Lula and Janja arrived at the event, held at the CICB (Brasília International Convention Center), at 8:40 pm. They entered through a side entrance and were welcomed by the PT president, deputy Gleisi Hoffmann, and the party's finance secretary, Gleide Andrade. The 2 left around 11:50 pm.

Historical party figures such as former deputy and former minister José Dirceu and former treasurer Delúbio Soares went to the event. Dirceu, who showed strength by bringing together politicians for his birthday party, did not stop during the party. He was very attached.

Before the speeches, while the guests were still socializing, the event's big screen showed reports about the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and, at certain times, criticism of the former Chief Executive, such as a photo of him accompanied by the phrase “merchant of Death”.

Lula stayed in a reserved area in the main hall, isolated by a red ribbon and security guards from the GSI (Institutional Security Office). The space had 3 large rectangular tables where the PT member, Janja, ministers and some guests, such as the singer Maria Rita, were seated.

See photos taken by the photographer Power360Sérgio Lima:



PETISTA MENU

Here's what was served:

Appetizer – pies, cold cuts, lizard carpaccio, antipasti and bread;

– pies, cold cuts, lizard carpaccio, antipasti and bread; to have lunch – salad, white rice, vegetables au gratin, broccoli fricassee, farfalle with mushroom sauce, eggplant lasagna with sugo sauce, chicken fillet with apricot and ricotta in a 3-cheese sauce, and filet mignon with shimeji sauce.

DINNER IN THE ORGANIZATION

The First Lady was personally involved in organizing the event's cultural attractions. She was the one who invited samba singer Teresa Cristina. The two had breakfast at Palácio da Alvorada earlier on Wednesday (20th March).

TICKETS AND OTHER PT PARTIES

The ticket price was up to 4 times more expensive than the party's June party held in 2023. PT's “Arraiá” in 2023 had invitations worth up to R$5,000. The party was at Minas Tennis Club, in Brasília, and tickets were sold via WhatsApp. It was possible to purchase tickets for R$300 or R$1,000.

Last year, the celebration of the 43rd anniversary of the founding of the acronym was held on February 10, at the Ulysses Guimarães Convention Center, in Brasília. Shortly after the extremist acts of January 8th, the party gathered thousands of activists for the celebration.

FOUNDATION

On February 10, 1980, a meeting at Colégio Sion, in São Paulo, marked the founding of the Workers' Party. Lula was one of the main leaders, with figures such as Jacob Bittar It is Oliver Dutra.

The party brought together trade unionists, left-wing activists (some from the guerrillas against the dictatorship), intellectuals, members of social movements and sectors of the Catholic Church. It was the height of the movement known as Liberation Theology and the base ecclesiastical communities, which combined left-wing ideology with Catholicism.

