Pterosaurs ruled the skies during the age of the dinosaurs, but scientists have long debated whether they actually had feathers. Now you can be sure. These flying reptiles not only had feathers, but could also control the color of those feathers on a cellular level to create multicolored plumage in a similar way to modern birds, new research has revealed.

These color patterns, determined by melanin pigments, may have been used as a form of communication between pterosaur species. A study detailing these findings was published Wednesday in the journal Nature.

+ Researchers find first dinosaur nest ever identified in Brazil

The researchers analyzed the fossilized crest of Tupandactylus imperator, a pterosaur that lived 115 million years ago in Brazil. Upon closer inspection, paleontologists noticed that the underside of this huge head crest was surrounded by two types of feathers: short and wiry, more hair-like, and fluffy ones that branch out like bird feathers.

“We didn’t expect to see this,” said the study’s lead author, Aude Cincotta, a paleontologist and postdoctoral researcher at University College Cork in Ireland, in a statement.

“For decades, paleontologists have debated whether pterosaurs had feathers,” said Cincotta. “The feathers in our specimen end this debate forever, as they are very clearly branched along their entire length, just like today’s birds.”

The research team studied the feathers with electron microscopes and was surprised to find preserved melanosomes, or melanin granules. These beads had different shapes, depending on the types of feathers they were associated with in the pterosaur fossil. Irregular staining was also found in the preserved soft tissue.

“In birds today, feather color is strongly linked to the shape of the melanosome,” study co-author Maria McNamara, a professor of paleontology in the School of Biological, Earth and Environmental Sciences at University College Cork, said in a statement.

“Because pterosaur feather types had different melanosome shapes, these animals must have had the genetic machinery to control the colors of their feathers. This feature is essential to the color pattern and shows that coloration was a critical feature of even the earliest feathers.”

Previously, scientists understood that pterosaurs had some sort of fluffy mustache-shaped covering to help keep them isolated. The new research confirms that this down was made from different types of feathers. These feathers and the fur around them had different colors such as black, brown, ginger, gray and other shades associated with different melanin granules.

“This strongly suggests that the pterosaur feathers were different colors,” McNamara said. “The presence of this trait in dinosaurs (including birds) and pterosaurs indicates shared ancestry, where this trait derives from a common ancestor that lived in the early Triassic (250 million years ago). Coloration was, however, likely an important driving force in the evolution of feathers, even in the early days of their evolutionary history.”

Some of these colors helped pterosaurs share visual signals with each other, but the team isn’t sure what those signals would mean.

This artist’s reconstruction of Tupandactylus shows dark monofilaments and lighter colored branching feathers along the ridge.

“We need to know the precise tone and pattern to address this,” McNamara said. “Unfortunately we can’t do either one at the moment, with the current data. We need to look at melanosomes in feathers throughout the body to find out if they have been patterned, and we need to find out if traces of non-melanin pigments can be detected.”

Tupandactylus was a strange-looking creature, with a wingspan of 16 feet (5 meters) and an enormous (albeit light) head with toothless jaws. Its giant crest had jagged flowers of color.

“Perhaps they were used in pre-mating rituals, just as certain birds use colorful tail fans, wings and head crests to attract mates,” wrote Michael Benton, professor of vertebrate paleontology in the School of Science. from the University of Bristol, in a News and Views article published with the study. Benton was not involved in the research.

“Modern birds are known for the diversity and complexity of their colorful displays and the role of these aspects of sexual selection in bird evolution, and the same may be true for a wide variety of extinct animals, including dinosaurs and pterosaurs,” Benton said.

The discovery could allow a better understanding of pterosaurs, which emerged about 230 million years ago and went extinct along with dinosaurs 66 million years ago.

“This discovery opens up opportunities to explore new aspects of pterosaur behavior and revisit previously described specimens to gain more insight into feather structure and functional evolution,” McNamara said.

The fossil, originally recovered from northeastern Brazil, was repatriated to its country of origin thanks to the efforts of scientists and a private donor.

“It is so important that scientifically important fossils like this one are returned to their countries of origin and safely preserved for posterity,” study co-author Pascal Godefroit, a paleontologist at the Royal Belgian Institute of Natural Sciences, said in a statement. “These fossils can then be made available to scientists for further study and can inspire future generations of scientists through public exhibitions that celebrate our natural heritage.”

