Artist’s reconstruction of ‘Tupandactylus imperator’ Bob Nicholls

A group of scientists unveiled this Wednesday in a researchpublished in Nature, that pterosaurs, some flying reptiles, had the ability to change the color of their feathers, changing the shapes of the melanosomes. Previously, this feature was only known in theropod dinosaurs and birds. Mary McNamara, paleobiologist at University College Cork (Ireland) and one of the authors of the research, explains that the melanosome is the name given to the microscopic granules that enclose the melanin. These conclusions are based on the analysis of a partial skull of Tupandactylus imperator, a pterosaur from the Early Cretaceous of Brazil, dating to approximately 113 million years ago. The feathers of these animals served as an element of display, so they had important functions in visual communication. Although they do not have the whole body and, therefore, it cannot be known with certainty, they could also have an important role as insulation and for thermoregulation.

The fossil was in the hands of a private collector who offered to analyze the remains. The remains contained the posterior part of the skull comprising, among other things, part of the left orbit, the left nasoorbital opening, and a fibrous cranial crest. It was precisely the crest that encouraged the researchers to start the study, since, despite not knowing what they were going to find, the soft tissues were well preserved, which was what later helped to conclude the question of the pens. The scientists observed two types of feathers on the cranial crest: smaller, unbranched monofilaments, and larger, branching structures that look more similar to modern bird feathers. The overall findings suggest that although these feathers may not have been used for flight, they were a form of visual communication.

Until now, and according to the research, it was known that pterosaurs had fluffy fur, hair-like fibers known as pycnofibres, but whether these structures were true feathers or not was debated. In this study, it is confirmed that these reptiles had feathers. In addition, it is claimed that pterosaurs could produce melanosomes of different shapes, which is associated with different colors, just like modern birds, explains McNamara. “If we want to know how feathers evolved, we must look for older fossils, starting with those from the Triassic,” he argues. Therefore, he encourages going back and analyzing many other pterosaur fossils that have well-preserved soft tissues. This scientist also raises another hypothesis: “It is possible that the feathers evolved as a kind of adaptation to the changes that occurred on our planet and that the animals that survived had that advantage. It’s something we need to investigate.”

This is not the first research to suggest that pterosaurs have feathers. In 2019, a study published in Nature Ecology and Evolution shows how in two specimens of pterosaurs, specifically anurognathid pterosaurs, they found different structures whose characteristics correspond to feathers. These individuals lived more than 100 million years ago and their fossil remains were found in China. The study concludes that feathers could have deep evolutionary origins in ancient archosaurs or that these structures arose independently in pterosaurs.

Pterosaurs are flying reptiles that dominated the Mesozoic skies for 160 million years. They were the first vertebrates that managed to develop powered flight and had more than 100 species, including the largest flying animals of all time, according to a publication of the Geological Society of London in 2018.

