The PTB Legal Secretariat announced on this Wednesday night (6.Oct.2021) the expulsion of ex-deputy Cristiane Brasil, daughter of the national president of the acronym, Roberto Jefferson, of the Pocketnarista Oswaldo Eustáquio and of Pastor Fadi Faraj.

O power360 He added that the party was leading the expulsion of the 3 members to make possible the affiliation of President Jair Bolsonaro, who needs to join a party to be able to run in the 2022 presidential elections. power360, the gesture had the approval of the national president of the legend.

.mod-newsletter.full .title, .mod-newsletter.full h1 {font-size:18px;text-transform:none;} input.submit{margin-top: 0.2px !important;} .mod-newsletter.full .title small, .mod-newsletter.full h1 small{font-size:16px;}.mod-newsletter .title, .mod-newsletter

h1{font-family:”Prelo”,sans-serif;}.mod-newsletter.full input[type=text]{font-size:14px;padding: 10px 7px;}.mod-newsletter.full input[type=submit] {padding:9px 0;margin-top:-21px}.mod-newsletter.full {margin:15px 10px; padding:20px 15px 15px; border: 1px solid #d2d2d2; background:transparent; background-color#fff;}.send .container {width:100%;}.content.wp h1, .content.wp h2 .send{margin:0;}@media only screen and (max-width: 1279px){ .mod-newsletter.full h1{font-size:15px;}}.box-newsletter__single{display:-ms-flexbox;display:flex;-ms-flex-pack:justify;justify-content:space-between}. box-newsletter__single .box-newsletter__input{display:-ms-flexbox;display:flex;-ms-flex-direction:column;flex-direction:column;width:70%}.box-newsletter__single .box-newsletter__input input[type=text]{width:92%!important;margin-bottom:5px!important}.box-newsletter__single .box-newsletter__input label{padding-top:9px!important;font-size:8pt}.box-newsletter__single label.error{padding- top:0!important;}@media only screen and (max-width: 1279px){.mod-newsletter.full h1 small{font-size:14px;}}@media only screen and (max-width: 767px){ .mod-newsletter.full h1 {padding-bottom:11px;}}

Receive the Poder360 newsletter

every day in your email I agree with the terms of the LGPD

The expulsion process would have the justification that there was a possible disrespect to party guidelines by the 3. Internally, however, some specific reasons weighed for the decision:

Cristiane Brazil: she, who is the daughter of Roberto Jefferson, would like to assume the presidency of the party as her father’s successor, in addition to openly criticizing members of the national board;

she, who is the daughter of Roberto Jefferson, would like to assume the presidency of the party as her father’s successor, in addition to openly criticizing members of the national board; Fadi Faraj: approached other political leaders in the DF who are fleeing the party’s ideological line;

approached other political leaders in the DF who are fleeing the party’s ideological line; Oswaldo Eustáquio: when he was arrested, he had a conflict with minister Damares Alves, claiming that his ministry should have acted to prevent the fact. The divergence caused stress at the PTB’s summit.

PTB interim president, Graciela Nienov, has already shown support for the departure of the chief executive. At a meeting convened by her, it was decided that the party will draft a document encouraging membership.

The internal disputes generated by the possibility of Bolsonaro’s departure caused discomfort in the party, which was exposed in Cristiane Brasil’s publications on social networks. Among the frictions are Cristiane’s attempts to interfere in negotiations to bring the president to the party.

This Wednesday (6.Oct), Jefferson’s daughter said that Nienov would have a party in celebration of her father’s new arrest. Roberto Jefferson has been in prison since August, but he left for hospitalization.

“I even learned that the interim is going to throw another party today to celebrate my father’s new arrest… and is it my fault? This is not normal! Dinner for my father’s arrest at the PTB! Another blonde spree! With champagne and everything! Their ‘plan’ working!”, he stated in a Twitter post insinuating Nienov’s intention to permanently replace Jefferson.

.mod-newsletter.full .title, .mod-newsletter.full h1 {font-size:18px;text-transform:none;} input.submit{margin-top: 0.2px !important;} .mod-newsletter.full .title small, .mod-newsletter.full h1 small{font-size:16px;}.mod-newsletter .title, .mod-newsletter

h1{font-family:”Prelo”,sans-serif;}.mod-newsletter.full input[type=text]{font-size:14px;padding: 10px 7px;}.mod-newsletter.full input[type=submit] {padding:9px 0;margin-top:-21px}.mod-newsletter.full {margin:15px 10px; padding:20px 15px 15px; border: 1px solid #d2d2d2; background:transparent; background-color#fff;}.send .container {width:100%;}.content.wp h1, .content.wp h2 .send{margin:0;}@media only screen and (max-width: 1279px){ .mod-newsletter.full h1{font-size:15px;}}.box-newsletter__single{display:-ms-flexbox;display:flex;-ms-flex-pack:justify;justify-content:space-between}. box-newsletter__single .box-newsletter__input{display:-ms-flexbox;display:flex;-ms-flex-direction:column;flex-direction:column;width:70%}.box-newsletter__single .box-newsletter__input input[type=text]{width:92%!important;margin-bottom:5px!important}.box-newsletter__single .box-newsletter__input label{padding-top:9px!important;font-size:8pt}.box-newsletter__single label.error{padding- top:0!important;}@media only screen and (max-width: 1279px){.mod-newsletter.full h1 small{font-size:14px;}}@media only screen and (max-width: 767px){ .mod-newsletter.full h1 {padding-bottom:11px;}}

Receive the Poder360 newsletter

every day in your email I agree with the terms of the LGPD

In September, the STF (Supreme Federal Court) authorized the removal of the PTB leader from the Bangu 8 prison for medical treatment at the Hospital Samaritano Barra, in Rio de Janeiro. However, a new order for his return to jail has not yet been issued. Therefore, according to his daughter, the commemoration promoted by the interim president would have been canceled.

“By the way, my father is still in the hospital! He wasn’t arrested! There is no decision to arrest him and I hope he hasn’t! Nobody wants him to go back to prison! Not even the State of RJ! Strange… are there people wanting him arrested?”, he asked in another publication.

Nienov dismisses the possibility of conflict between her and the PTB leader. She has already publicized the letters on social media, which would have been written by Jefferson, in which he, according to her, demonstrates his support for the interim president.

“My loyalty to my leader is unquestionable, is clear in the letter written by him today. Loyalty is not screaming on social media, but demonstrating partnership, respect and companionship on a daily basis”, said the acting president of the acronym.

According to Cristiane, however, Nienov would have forged the documents. “My father assumes that Graci forged documents to get yet another ‘confirmation’ of her ‘weakness’, immaturity and irresponsibility in disclosing documents that would obviously harm my father who was convalescing in a hospital“, he said.