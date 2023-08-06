Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 05/08/2023 – 20:48 Share

The national president of the PT, Gleisi Hoffmann, said this Saturday, the 5th, that the party would like to nominate a “vice woman” for federal deputy Guilherme Boulos (PSOL-SP) in the São Paulo City Hall elections, but the topic will pass by discussion of the municipal administration. The petista also stressed that the PT would like to have candidates “everywhere, but it is not always possible”.

Boulos said that the understanding is that the PT will choose his deputy. “There is no rush,” he said on Saturday.

This Saturday, an event was held in São Paulo that formalized the PT’s support for its pre-candidacy for the PSOL.