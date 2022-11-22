There are more than 200 rules of the Bolsonaro government that can be annulled by the president-elect, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva

The elected president, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), can annul more than 200 acts of the government of Jair Bolsonaro (PL). For this, it will be based on a study prepared by the Lauro Campos and Marielle Franco foundationsthe theoretical branch of Psol, and Rosa Luxemburgo, from the German party Die Linke.

The president of the PT, Gleisi Hoffmannconfirmed to Power360 that the transitional government intends to use the survey. On November 10, the deputy received the document for analysis. Here’s the full of the report (5 MB).

One of the coordinators of the study, political scientist Josué Medeiros reported that the report was completed before the 1st round. According to the researcher, it took 6 months to prepare the study.

“We put specialists to carry out both quantitative and qualitative research. We set up a team of 20 specialists in the 20 topics that are in the report”said to Power360.

According to Medeiros, there was a “totalizing reading of the government” in the elaboration of the report, in addition to the division by themes. “In the general report, we set up a picture of the process of institutional destruction that Bolsonaro carried out and, therefore, we believe that all these decrees must be revoked”he stated.

According to him, all decrees will be listed by the end of November on the internet.

The qualitative analysis, in turn, had the lawyer Caio Moura in the coordination. “In addition to pointing out the decree, we bring a justification about it”he declared.

In all, there are 20 thematic axes:

environment;

health;

international relations and migration policy;

agrarian policy;

indigenous rights in Brazil;

women’s rights;

Palmares Cultural Foundation;

LGBTQIAPN+ population;

human rights of children and adolescents;

social assistance policy;

education;

culture;

Communication;

economy;

fight against corruption;

social participation;

public security;

right to the city;

gas, energy and oil;

Armed forces.

In each area, the report lists priorities. In the public security section, for example, it mentions the repeal of decrees, ordinances and resolutions that facilitate access to weapons, ammunition and other products.

“Police investigations in 4 states show the performance of CAC’s [Colecionador, Atirador Desportivo e Caçador] supplying weapons and ammunition to gangs specializing in large-scale thefts – such as attacks on bank branches and cash carriers and robberies that dominate small and medium-sized cities, known as ‘Novo Cangaço’. For the Brazilian Public Security Forum (FBSP), the series of government decrees on weapons benefited organized crime”as a justification🇧🇷

As for the environment, he mentions how “priority 1” the cancellation of decrees 10,447/2020, 10,673/2021 and 10,958/2022, which provide for “conservation within the scope of the Investment Partnerships Program of the Presidency of the Republic and on its inclusion in the National Privatization Program”.

In a critical tone, the document states that the intention of the current government “appears to be the privatization of the UC’s [unidades de conservação]🇧🇷 Such a measure would not only undermine the autonomy of the Chico Mendes Institute for Biodiversity Conservation – ICMBio, but also its institutional attributions”🇧🇷