President ordered the cancellation of an act that would commemorate those “persecuted” by the dictatorship to avoid tensions with the military, but his party will participate in demonstrations

The PT said it will support acts that recall the dictatorship in Brazil – the 1964 military coup turns 60 on March 31. The party's action goes against the president's decision Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), which ordered the Minister of Human Rights, Silvio Almeida, to cancel an act that would remember the “persecuted” by the dictatorship.

The PT declared, in notewhat, “on the eve of the day of remembrance marking the 60th anniversary of the 1964 coup d'état”, it is important to reaffirm “his commitment to defending democracy in the country, a value present in the party’s original DNA since its foundation”. Therefore, the acronym “will support and participate in the society’s acts and demonstrations scheduled for March 31st and April 1st in various parts of the country, in addition to the activities organized by its foundation, the Perseu Abramo Foundation”.

When deciding “ignore” To date, Lula seeks to avoid tensions with the military and minimize the emphasis given by the government of Jair Bolsonaro (PL) on March 31st. The former president celebrated the date every year of his administration.

Lula wants to calm his government's relations with members of the Armed Forces and their supporters — who, for the most part, are critical of the presence of those in uniform in the government. According to the Power360the president asked that the date be treated with “serenity” for all.

The head of the Executive has been making gestures of rapprochement with the military. On Wednesday (27th March), at the launching ceremony of the Tonelero submarine, in Itaguaí (RJ), Lula said he had “kindness” by the Brazilian Armed Forces, which are “highly qualified” to guarantee peace.

“This affection that we have with the Navy, that we have with the Brazilian Air Force, with the Air Force and with the Brazilian Army, because a country the size of Brazil needs to have highly qualified armed forces, highly prepared to the point of providing answers and guaranteeing the peace when our country needs it”, declared Lula at the ceremony.

This Thursday (28th March), the president meets with the commanders of the Navy, Admiral Marcos Olsen, of the Army, General Tomás Paiva, and of the Air Force, Air Lieutenant Brigadier Marcelo Damasceno.