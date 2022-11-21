Just like neighboring countries where the left came to the presidency, Brazil will once again recognize the dictator Nicolás Maduro as president of Venezuela as soon as Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) begins his third term.

In early 2019, the United States, the European Union and other countries, including Brazil, already chaired by Jair Bolsonaro (today in the PL), recognized the president of the Venezuelan National Assembly, Juan Guaidó, as head of state.

Argentina failed to recognize the Maduro opponent as Venezuela’s president after Peronist Alberto Fernández arrived at the Casa Rosada in late 2019. This year, Colombia did the same after Gustavo Petro became the country’s first left-wing president . The EU failed to recognize Guaidó last year.

Although Lula has not yet explicitly stated that he will recognize Maduro as Venezuelan president, last Sunday (13) federal deputy Paulo Pimenta (PT-RS), a member of the transition team, announced that this will happen in the new Brazilian government.

Pimenta participated in an act at the Embassy of Venezuela to remember three years since Guaidó’s diplomats entered the diplomatic representation of the Caribbean country in Brasilia.

Militants from the left, who spoke of an “invasion”, and from the right were at the scene on November 13, 2019. There were riots and a video showed Pimenta helping Maduro officials drag a Guaidó supporter out of the embassy. All opposition representatives left the site on the same day.

Pimenta later filed a request for habeas corpus to suspend the expulsion by the Brazilian government of 34 Venezuelan diplomats linked to Maduro, which resulted in an injunction granted by the Minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) Luís Roberto Barroso.

“It took three years of struggle, of resistance, so that we could reach this date, [com] Lula elected president. Soon, we will have the opportunity to restore normal diplomatic relations between Brazil and Venezuela,” said Pimenta at the Venezuelan embassy last Sunday.

In the act, in which the federal deputy was “honored”, a Lula campaign banner was extended in front of portraits of Hugo Chávez and Maduro and the jingle “Lula lá” was played on the sound system.

declared support

Pimenta’s statement only confirmed what had already been signaled since the president-elect’s campaign. A day after Lula’s victory in the second round of the presidential election on October 30, Maduro reported on Twitter that he had had a “good conversation” with the Brazilian and that both spoke of “resuming the binational cooperation agenda.”

In an interview with foreign journalists in August, Lula defended the alternation of power, including in Venezuela, but demanded that the United States recognize the Maduro government “because there is only one way to reestablish democratic coexistence, and that is not to criminalize people”. In addition, he criticized the recognition of Guaidó as Venezuelan president: “He was an imposter, it is proven that he was an imposter”.

Then, in September, in an interview on SBT’s Programa do Ratinho, the PT member claimed that Brazil benefited from loans from the National Bank for Economic and Social Development (BNDES) to left-wing regimes during PT governments, despite accusations of default – only Venezuela failed to pay R$ 3.45 billion.

“When you are financing a work, you export your engineering. The person who started building the Caracas metro was President Fernando Henrique Cardoso. So, first, when the BNDES lends money, it is obliged to hire a Brazilian company. Second, the components are purchased from Brazil. So, what you are doing is exporting, in addition to getting your money back”, he argued.

When the presenter mentioned the defaults suffered by Brazil, Lula replied: “Everybody pays, you may have difficulties here or there, but everybody pays”.

In 2019, when Bolsonaro recognized Guaidó as the Venezuelan president, the PT released a note in which it criticized the decision of the Brazilian government.

“This aggressive decision by the Brazilian government demonstrates that our country no longer has an autonomous foreign policy, having uncritically aligned itself, and against its own interests, with the belligerent and anti-Latin American geopolitical agenda of Donad Trump. [então presidente americano]”, pointed out the statement.

Representatives of Guaidó

The recognition of Maduro by Brazil will leave Guaidó’s representatives in the country in an uncertain situation. In an interview with People’s GazetteMaría Teresa Belandria, ambassador of the Guaidó government in Brazil, preferred not to divulge the fate of her and that of minister-counselor Tomás Silva (the rest of the representation is made up of volunteers) from 2023, but added that both will not return to Venezuela Per hour.

“I can’t go back to Venezuela, everyone knows I can’t go back to my country until at least after the Mexico negotiations,” said Belandria, referring to talks between the Chavista dictatorship and the opposition for free presidential elections in Venezuela. country and political opening, negotiations that are paralyzed.

On the last 11th, Alberto Fernández, Petro and the president of France, Emmanuel Macron, organized a meeting in Paris between representatives of the regime and the opposition of the Caribbean country and spoke about the return of talks in Mexico, which still do not have a date to be resumed. .

Belandria said that she and Silva should only return to Venezuela “when we have a date for the elections”.

“I think it was good [o encontro em Paris], because the people who are putting pressure on Maduro’s back to negotiate again are all their friends: the presidents of Argentina, of Colombia”, evaluated the ambassador. “Our willingness to negotiate has always existed, we never left the table.” (Contributed by Isabella Mayer de Moura)