Group is created to strengthen support for the Palestinian cause within the party; event will be held at City Hall

The municipal directory of PT (Workers’ Party) in São Paulo launches, next Tuesday (June 25, 2024), the Palestine Center. The idea is to intensify activities in support of the Palestinian cause, in order to lead the party to act more strongly in demonstrations and acts.

The event will be held in the City Council Chambers, at a time to be confirmed. The preparatory organizational meeting took place on Thursday night (June 20), at Al Janiah, a traditional Palestinian cuisine restaurant in the capital of São Paulo. On that occasion, the foundation of the nucleus was signed.

“Lula has taken firm positions that even change the conception of what they call war in Palestine and Gaza, specifically, but the party itself has not responded to these positions. What we want is precisely this: for him to respond and take on the Palestinian issue just as Lula has taken on”said the president of the Palestinian Latino Forum Mohamed El Kadri, also a participant in the group.

On the poster announcing the meeting, an illustration was inscribed to represent the map of Palestine that includes the territory occupied by Israel. Look: