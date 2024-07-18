The rules for the transfer of funds from the electoral fund were defined by the party this month and released on Tuesday (16.Jul)

O PT will allocate resources from the electoral fund to the federal deputy’s campaign Guilherme Boulos (PSOL) for Mayor of São Paulo. The party’s resolution on the rules for distributing the fund in this year’s municipal elections authorizes the use of the funds by the party’s vice-presidential candidates. The PSOL candidate’s ticket is made up of Marta Suplicy (PT).

The rule states that funds may be transferred to vice-presidents in cities with more than 100,000 voters, subject to a decision by the National Executive Committee, which includes leaders of the party in the Senate and the Chamber of Deputies. According to the PT’s national secretary of planning and finances, Gleide Andrade, the party has decided that it will transfer the funds to Boulos’ campaign, but the amounts have not yet been defined.

The resolution also defines that 30% of the resources will be allocated to female candidates. The amount for black candidates will be equivalent to the percentage of these candidates among the total number of applicants. The rules were released on Tuesday (16.Jul.2024). Here is the full (PDF – 273 kB).

The PT is the party with the 2nd largest amount of electoral funds, behind only the PL. Will have R$ 619.8 million in these elections. The Psol It is the 12th largest among the 29 captions, with R$123.8 million.

See the full list of the amount received by each party:

Electoral fund

The FEFC (Special Campaign Financing Fund) was approved by the National Congress in 2017 to compensate for the end of electoral financing by legal entities (companies), decided by the STF (Supreme Federal Court) in 2015, which prohibited this type of donation to political campaigns.

Since then, electoral campaigns in the country have been mostly financed with public resources.

Division

The total resources distributed by the Electoral Fund are defined by LOA (Annual Budget Law) and transferred by the National Treasury to the TSE, which is responsible for transferring the amounts to the national directories of political parties.

According to the Law No. 13,487 of 2017FEFC resources are distributed according to the following criteria: