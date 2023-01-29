“Just as Brazil is fucked with the mollusk in the presidency, so is your security”, says message

THE Workers’ Party official website suffered a hacker attack early this Sunday (29.jan.2023). When accessing the page, a black screen is displayed with a photo of the former porn star Kid Bengala.

“Hey PT!! How are you, stealing a lot there??? Just as Brazil is fucked with the mollusk in the presidency, so is your security”, says a message on the home page of the site.

“Kid Bengal would make a better president! #Out Lula”, he completed.

Look:



Reproduction – 29.jan.2023 PT website is hacked



Reproduction – 29.jan.2023 PT website is hacked

The page pt.org.br is used to disseminate party and government information. Other sites linked to the acronym and the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silvasuch as president’s official pagethat of Lula Institute and the two directorieswork normally.

Until the publication of this text, the PT’s communication team had not taken a position on the attack.