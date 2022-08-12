The idea in any new Lula government is to rescue the counterparts that Bolsa Família had during its term.

The PT is studying linking the payment of Auxílio Brasil to vaccination against covid and other diseases in a possible new Lula government. according to senator Humberto Costa (PT-PE), one of the party’s formulators in the health area, would be a rescue of the counterparts that Bolsa Família demanded from beneficiaries.

“We are going to have a great communication campaign and an action articulated with the area of ​​income transfer policies to ensure that only those who are up to date with the vaccine, mothers who are being followed in prenatal care and children who have presence in schools. All this will be redeemed”, said Humberto Costa to Power 360.

All vaccines from the PNI (National Immunization Plan) would be included, and the covid one would also be on the list.

“This is going to include covid in a broader perspective, that there are still a lot of people who haven’t had the 3rd or 4th dose, which are booster shots.“, said.



Pedro França/Agência Senado Senator Humberto Costa (PT-PE) is one of the formulators of the PT in the health area

Currently, 80% of the population of Brazil has completed the two-dose vaccine cycle against covid-19.

According to PT, who was Minister of Health in the 1st government of Squid (EN), Brazil has been losing the status of excellence in the vaccination program under the current government. “It is unacceptable that Brazil has dropped the percentage of vaccination coverage for its children. We want to quickly recover these percentages“, said.

The Bolsa Família, when it was in force, determined some conditions for the money to be received. Among them, the attendance of children at school, up-to-date vaccination records and, in the case of pregnant women, prenatal care being carried out.

“Our expectation is that in a short space of time, we will return to normality. And what is normality in terms of vaccination? It is 95% of the eligible population vaccinated,” said Costa.