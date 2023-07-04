According to Zeca Dirceu, changes made by senators are positive; Deputies expected to discuss proposal this week

The PT (Workers’ Party) wishes to approve the fiscal framework with the changes made by the Senate in the Chamber of Deputies. The information was given by the leader of the party in the Casa Baixa, deputy Zeca Dirceu (PT-PR).

“It is the wish of the bench. But, if you need to give in, we will do it to approve”, he said. To approve the text, however, it will be necessary to vote on the CARF (Administrative Council of Tax Appeals) bill beforehand. The measure was under a constitutional urgency regime, was not voted on in 45 days and now locks up the agenda of the House and prevents the vote on other issues.

The president of the Chamber said he had no commitment to put the text to a vote on Tuesday (July 4). The rapporteur of the project, deputy Beto Pereira (PSDB-MS), presented its opinion on Monday night (July 3). the congressman gave the government the casting vote in case of a tie in the judgments of the body.

also complied with the agreement between the Ministry of Finance and the OAB (Brazilian Bar Association). However, there is still no consensus on the subject. Party leaders meet on Tuesday (July 4) with the rapporteurs of the Carf PL, fiscal framework and tax reform to discuss the consensus around the proposals.

Dirceu stated that the fiscal framework is the government’s project in the Chamber that has the greatest “consensus” and the government is less concerned because even if the deputies approve the text that came out of the Chamber, it will not be a “defeat”.

The speech is in line with what the leader of the Government in the Chamber said last week, José Guimaraes (PT-CE). For him, both the text that came out of the House and the one that was approved in the Senate were good for the government. The rapporteur for the fiscal framework in the Chamber, deputy Claudio Cajado (PP-BA), is against including the changes that were made by the senators.

Deputies say they want to approve everything this week, however there is a lot of disagreement, mainly in relation to CARF and tax reform. Several segments and wings of the political world are critical of the tax change. On Tuesday (July 4), mayors and governors will go to Brasília to pressure deputies for changes in the project.