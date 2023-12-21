Representation alleges that opposition congressmen broke decorum by calling Lula a thief; PT member slapped deputy Messias Donato on Wednesday (Dec 20)

The PT (Workers' Party) sent a representation to the Chamber's Ethics Council on Thursday (Dec 21, 2023) asking for the opening of an ethical disciplinary process, due to the federal deputy's breach of parliamentary decorum. Messiah Donato (Republicanos-ES).

Donato received a slap from another federal deputy Washington Quaquá (PT-RJ) during the enactment of the Tax Reform on Wednesday (Dec 20, 2023), in the House plenary. The attack took place after Donato insulted the president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT).

The president of the PT, Gleisi Hoffmann and the party leader in the Chamber, Zeca Dirceuallege that the opposition congressman “attacked” deputy Quaquá while making a video recording of the group of deputies shouting “Lula, thief, you belong in prison”. According to the representation, Donato was trying to knock over the filming equipment to prevent the recording. Read the complete of the document (PDF – 255 kB).

According to the text, the facts narrated consist of “intolerable and extremely serious act”. Therefore, it requests that the necessary measures be taken and the appropriate sanctions applied.

The representation must be received by the president of the Ethics Council, Leur Lomanto (União-BA), and included in the voting agenda. Deputies must present their opinions to decide whether sanctions will be applied, such as punishment or even revocation of mandate.

UNDERSTAND THE CASE

Representative Washington Quaquá slapped fellow deputy Messias Donato in the face in the plenary session of the National Congress. The discussion took place during the promulgation of the PEC (Proposed Amendment to the Constitution) of the Tax Reform. The president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) and the Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddadwere present.

In a video circulating on social media, it is possible to see the beginning of the discussion after opposition deputies shouted “Lula, thief, you belong in prison” shortly before the president's speech. At that moment, Washington Quaquá approaches the group with his cell phone in hand and says he will file a lawsuit with the Ethics Council against the demonstrations.

Messias Donato then asks Quaquá to move away from the group. The PT member reacts by slapping the Republican congressman in the face.

Watch the moment (1min39s):

To the Power360Washington Quaquá stated that he was trying to record the moment when the “bolsonaristas” were insulting Lula and he would have been called “burglar” by congressman Nikolas Ferreira (PL-MG).

In response, Quaquá would have called Nikolas “Pussy”. At that time, Messias Donato grabbed his arm. “He tries to take my cell phone and pushes me. Then he gets slapped in the middle of the face.”said the PT member.

“I gave 1, I gave 2 and I gave 3, there’s no problem. If you attack me, I will attack them. Bolsonaro supporters are used to wanting to act macho and beat others. With me the beating sings. So I gave him a good slap in the face.”he declared.