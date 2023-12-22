Representation of Gleisi Hoffmann and Zeca Dirceu claims that the opposition broke decorum by shouting “the thief has arrived” with Lula in Congress

The PT (Workers' Party) sent 3 representations to the Ethics Council of the Chamber of Deputies on Thursday (Dec 21, 2023) requesting the opening of ethical-disciplinary proceedings due to breaches of parliamentary decorum by deputies Mauricio Marcon (We can-RS), Gustavo Gayer (PL-GO) and Abilio Brunini (PL-MT).

The president of the PT, deputy Gleisi Hoffmann (PT-PR), and the party leader in Casa Baixa, Zeca Dirceu (PT-PR), allege that opposition congressmen failed to “observe the necessary parliamentary decorum” when they supposedly broadcast “verbal and moral aggression”. Read the complete representations (PDF – 1 MB).

The text stated that Marcon, Gayer and Brunini were identified in videos from TV Camera participating in the chorus that screamed “the thief has arrived” at the moment when the president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) entered Congress. The episode took place on Wednesday (Dec 20) during the session to promulgate the PEC (Proposed Amendment to the Constitution) of the Tax Reform in the plenary of the Casa Baixa.

In the representation against deputy Maurício Marcon, specifically, 2 videos posted on his social networks were included, outside the ceremony.

According to the text, in the 1st recording, the congressman records the president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), and calls him “the greatest thief in the country’s history”. In the 2nd, Marcon occupies the plenary rostrum and says: “Today I finally got to meet the thief and I screamed at the top of my lungs: 'Thief, thief, thief'”.

Watch the moment (2min21s):

Gleisi and Dirceu say they will present representations to other congressmen in the coming days. After being received by the president of the Chamber's Ethics Council, deputy Leur Lomanto (União-BA), and included in the voting agenda, deputies must present their opinions to decide whether sanctions will be applied, such as punishment or even revocation of mandates.

On Thursday (Dec 21), the deputy Messiah Donato (Republicanos-ES), who received a slap from Washington Quaquá (PT-RJ), was the target of a PT representation asking for the opening of an ethical-disciplinary process for breach of parliamentary decorum to the “attack” deputy Quaquá.