PT should have been a starter of the Silent Hills license plate Guillermo del Toro And Hideo Kojima, project then shipwrecked due to friction between the latter and Konami.

Started to be a simple playable teaser, this demo has remained in the hearts of fans inspiring many indie developers for their works and greatly influencing the panorama of videogame horror in general.

PT, despite being a simple playable demo (the acronym stands for Playable Teasers), is still remembered today with some regret for the fact that the idea that Kojima had for his Silent Hills will never take shape given the project cancellation.

In the last few hours, however, the aforementioned Hideo Kojima has published an image on his Instagram account that portrays the PT logo without any description.

Although the hopes of the fans are to see the author at work again on Silent Hills, this post pays homage to the ninth anniversary of pt since it was released on the PlayStation 4 store on August 12, 2014.

Certainly such a post will upset all those who still fantasize about the possibility of seeing the never made Silent Hills take a day life.

Meanwhile Konami. as well as the remake of Silent Hill 2, has several projects in the pipeline dedicated to the franchise, specifically the new film Return to Silent Hillthe live experience Silent Hill Ascension and the new titles Silent Hill Townfall And Silent Hill F.