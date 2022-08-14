PT has turned eight and Hideo Kojima wanted to remember the project born on PlayStation 4 and the background related to the title.

Speaking on Twitter, Kojima recalled how Playable Teaser was revealed and then distributed to the public and what the development team expected from the secrets of the demo, which were later discovered well in advance.

“PT was secretly announced and released at Gamescom in Cologne eight years ago,” wrote the Japanese game designer. “We estimated it would take about two months to complete the game, as we had introduced multi-level mechanisms that could only be solved through the collaboration of many users. Instead, the mystery was revealed in just two days, so I remember that it is. I was asked about PT on the Gamescom stage, on Geoff’s show, and I answered feeling a little bit of a failure.”

Recall that by completing the PT teaser you then had access to the trailer for Silent Hill, a project that was in turn canceled and which had Norma Reedus as the protagonist.