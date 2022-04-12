The party also sent a request to the president of the TSE, Minister Edson Fachin, and a petition to the Electoral General Corregedoria.

The PT (Workers’ Party) presented this Monday (11.Apr.2022) 3 initiatives against the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) for inciting violence and compromising the 2022 elections.

The lawsuits filed by the acronym take place due to the president’s statements on Friday (8.Apr.2022), in Pelotas and Passo Fundo, in Rio Grande do Sul.

On the occasion, Bolsonaro said he had facilitated the purchase and doubled the number of firearms in Brazil.

“I always say to you: armed people will never be enslaved. He will react to any dictator on duty who wants to steal the freedom of his people.”said the Chief Executive.

According to the PT, Bolsonaro’s speeches and the expansion of access to firearms in the country are justified by the creation of militias. to the “violent support of their political-electoral interests”.

The pieces – signed by the lawyers Eugênio Aragão and Cristiano Zanin – were presented as a crime news to the PGR (Attorney General’s Office); as a request to the Court to the president of the TSE (Superior Electoral Court), Edson Fachin; and as a petition informing the Internal Affairs Department of the TSE that Bolsonaro aims to discredit the Brazilian electoral system.

According to the lawyers, the president’s speeches express a project and a strategy “there is a lot going on” of public stimulation of distrust in institutions and in the electoral justice system.

PGR

The crime news sent to the PGR recalls the “serious threats” to the Democratic Rule of Law made by President Jair Bolsonaro and his “long history” of attacks on the electronic vote counting process.

According to the process, the president had “explicit intent” to put the electoral process at risk, in addition to encouraging the purchase, acquisition and possession of firearms.

The document states that Bolsonaro’s statements demand “acting” for the investigation of the president’s criminal responsibility and asks that measures be taken to investigate him, for conduct of “incitement to crime” and “interruption of the electoral process”.

Here’s the intact (835 KB) of crime news.

According to the pieces, Bolsonaro provokes “feeling of risk and insecurity” when you say the “the greatest army we have is the Brazilian people”generating discredit in public security institutions.

TSE

The request sent by the PT to the president of the TSE, Minister Edson Fachin, for the Court to adopt administrative measures “appropriate” to guarantee the 2022 electoral process.

The document also mentions the promotion of the sovereignty of the Rule of Law and calls for joint work between the Electoral Court and the Regional Electoral Courts to deepen the measures in progress in order to “protect” the integrity of the actors in the electoral process.

Here’s the intact (555 KB) of the order.

TSE CORREGEDORIA

To the Corregidor General of the Electoral Justice, Minister Mauro Campbell, the party sent a petition reporting Bolsonaro’s statements – which, according to the document, need verification for possible accountability of Bolsonaro.

The petition calls the president’s conduct a “abuse of political power” and “electoral advertising” through attacks against the electronic voting system and the legitimacy of the 2022 elections.

In the document, lawyers classify as “fundamental” that the Electoral Court is aware of the president’s attacks on the Brazilian electoral system with the aim of “instigating disbelief in the system in case of defeat”.

Here’s the intact (395 KB) of the petition.