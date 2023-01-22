Party deputies accused the former president and Damares Alves of “genocide” because of the malnutrition of the ethnic group

PT deputies triggered the MPF (Federal Public Ministry) for the administration of the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) in the lands of the Yanomami, in Roraima. The document is a criminal representation for the lack of health care and severe malnutrition of the population.

the graduated senator Damares Alvesformer Minister of Women, Family and Human Rights, Franklimberg Ribeiro de Freitas and Marcelo Augusto Xavier da Silva, former presidents of funai (National Foundation of Indigenous Peoples), are also targets of the petition. Here’s the full of the document (269 KB).

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) visited the region on Saturday (21.jan.2023) and said that the situation is “inhumane” and that Bolsonaro was more concerned with making motociatas than taking care of the population. The former president replied that 20 health actions were carried out that brought specialized care into indigenous territories. The Ministry of Health declared a public emergency at the site.

PT deputies ask the MPF to establish a criminal investigation procedure to investigate the actions of the authorities of the previous government. The action is signed by congressmen Reginaldo Lopes (MG), Zeca Dirceu (PR), Alencar Santana (SP) and Maria do Rosário (LOL).

“The Yanomami indigenous peoples were victims of criminal actions and omissions, in a State policy orchestrated and conducted to lead to the decimation of that community in particular and of other indigenous peoples in the region, aiming to open the way for prospecting, logging and other harmful economic occupations of the said lands. Those responsible for this genocide cannot go unpunished”, said the petition.

The document also states that society is appalled by scenes of food shortages, which should not exist in the country. According to the text, Bolsonaro is responsible for authorizing, encouraging and protecting illegal mining in Yanomami indigenous lands and in various regions of the Amazon.

“This State policy commanded directly by the former president of the […] contributed decisively to the contamination of rivers (mercury) and, consequently, resulted in impacts on food (fishing) and sanitary conditions (health) of traditional peoples who live and survive in areas where there should be no mining, legal or illegal“, said.

The deputies affirm that there was a policy of “extermination” of ethnicity and other indigenous communities.

Bolsonaro speaks in “Left Farce”

The former president spoke through his Telegram channel. “Against yet another farce from the left, the truth! From 2020 to 2022, 20 health actions were carried out that brought specialized care into indigenous territories”wrote Bolsonaro.

After the above excerpt, the former president presented a publication by the Ministry of Health, dated December 20, with the title: “Assistance to the indigenous population was one of the priorities during the covid-19 pandemic; know the actions”.



In the publication, the Bolsonaro administration stated that “Indigenous health care [eram] one of the priorities of the federal government”. He also said that, in the period “from 2019 to November 2022, the Ministry of Health provided more than 53 million primary care services to traditional peoples”.

Other information cited in the text was the National Contingency Plan for Human Infection by the new Coronavirus (full – 733 KB). The Ministry of Health declared that the project “it is the legacy of planning that served 34 special indigenous health districts” and stated that through the initiative “it was possible to increase 1,700 vacancies in the professional staff in indigenous health and the hiring of 241 professionals”.