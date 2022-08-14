The person responsible for putting PT on Sony’s market and having it removed, talks about the situation for the first time in 8 years.

Pearl L. at the time the lead of Konami’s first party, spoke candidly on Twitter, and diplomatically, about the time when the free to play teaser of Silent Hill was controversially first placed and then removed from the Store, on August 12th. 8 years ago.

“Fun fact: at the time I was the lead of Konami’s first party, and I helped put this product on the shops, the fake editor and everything elseHe tweeted. “And I’m also the one who called Sony to ask him to remove the title from the stores and block redownloads. It was a very funny conversation“.

Asked if this was embarrassing, he replied “Embarrassing is the right word. We had already achieved a lot to be able to upload, got many exceptions in the procedures. And then add the request to block redowlonads? Other alternative engineering resolutions. It was exciting to see the people who advertised us and to see our work paid off. But in another sense also no“.

Source: Eurogamer.net