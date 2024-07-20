Lula’s party repeats the “broad front” scenario seen in 2022 and even has candidates from parties with anti-Planalto leaders

Of the 95 pre-candidates supported by the Workers’ Party in the 103 cities with more than 200 thousand voters, 27 are from other parties. The data comes from a list of names approved by the party up until July 16.

The Brazilian Federation of Hope, formed in 2022 by PT, PV It is PC do B to save the smaller acronyms, 79% of the names have been supported by PT members in the big cities so far.

O PT supports pre-candidates in the 5 largest electoral colleges, but only 2 of them are actually PT members.

In São Paulo and Rio, the names of Lula are from Psol It’s from PSDrespectively. In Salvador, the supported candidate is from MDB.

For be elected Two years ago, Lula needed the support of a broad spectrum of parties. Among the pre-candidates supported by the PT, there are politicians from 11 other parties.

Even some parties with anti-Lula leaders have ministers in the PT government and candidates supported by the PT: this is the case of the PP (in Magé, in Rio de Janeiro) and the Republicans (in Belford Roxo, also in Rio de Janeiro). Even the tiny Podemos, which claims to be in opposition, has the support of the PT in Taboão da Serra (SP).

In Belford Roxo, the name supported by Lula, for example, is from the political group of Waguinho, husband of former Minister of Tourism Daniela Carneiro. The dispute in Baixada Fluminense, in fact, summarizes the anticipated dispute between President Lula and his predecessor, Jair Bolsonaro (PL), regarding the 2026 scenario.

Waguinho’s candidate is his nephew Matheus, also a member of the Republicans. His direct competitor is state deputy Márcio Canella (União Brasil), who is an ally of Jair Bolsonaro and the governor of Rio de Janeiro. Claudio Castro (PL).

It is considered vital for the PT to emerge from the October elections stronger than it entered. The broad front around Lula for 2022 has hampered the participation of the biggest PT name in municipal negotiations and could end up leaving the party without a leading role in the largest electoral colleges in October.

The party’s bet, in fact, will be on electing an “army” of councilors in addition to counting on close ideological allies winning in important areas, such as Guilherme Boulos (Psol), in São Paulo.

METHODOLOGY

O Poder360 For the survey above, the PT considered information about pre-candidates supported by the party and filtered the largest cities. Many names may drop out and alliances may still be made and remade until the election. Read the full list.