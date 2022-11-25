Richarlison, on the other hand, is praised by Lula supporters for supporting social causes and for having campaigned for the vaccine

THE victory of the Brazilian team against Serbia, by 2 to 0, on Thursday (24.Nov.2022) was marked by the performance of Richarlison, who scored the Brazilian goals, and by the injury of Neymar, who left the game in tears. Supporters of the PT and the president-elect, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), celebrated the 1st player and celebrated the injury of the 2nd.

President’s supporter Jair Bolsonaro (PL), for whom campaigned in the elections this year, Neymar Jr. was criticized by some PT supporters who watched the match at the CCBB (Centro Cultural Banco do Brasil), headquarters of the transitional government.

Questioned during the break about the attacker, the president of the PT, Gleisi Hoffmann said: “I didn’t even see him in the game.” At the end of the match, when asked again by journalists about the player’s departure, she declared: “It was late”. the senator Randolph Rodrigues (Rede-AP), in turn, said: “Neymar, since he started supporting Bolsonaro, has never been the same🇧🇷

Watch (15s):

Richarlison, on the other hand, was praised at various times, especially after his 2nd goal. The player is involved in several social causes and has already defended vaccination against covid-19.

“In addition to being an excellent player, he is a person who has firm positions, fights racism and always says he will put his visibility in favor of just causes.”, said Gleisi at the end of the game.

Upon leaving the field, Richarlison was applauded by the government’s transition team for his performance. Neymar Jr., on the other hand, was applauded for leaving the pitch.

Watch (40s):

Read reactions posted on social media: