Sigla sees little chance of a coalition with União Brasil, but thinks an informal arrangement is possible; date would be next week

The PT summit wants to meet with the president of União Brasil, Luciano Bivar, next week. PT members think it is possible to obtain the support of politicians from Bivar’s acronym, although without a formal alliance and full adherence by the party.

The deadline for party conventions ends next Friday (5.Aug.2022), hence the urgency of negotiations.

The leader of União Brasil is a pre-candidate for president. He didn’t score in the last poll PowerDate, released on July 20. Even so, the PT considers that an agreement with him is important.

The PT’s idea is that an agreement with Bivar would reinforce the speech of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) that his candidacy is not for a party, but for a movement.

In addition, União Brasil has capillarity in the States. Even without full adhesion, party politicians could give greater volume to the campaign of the former president of the Republic.

The legend is also a champion in Electoral Fund resources and in advertising time during the campaign.

Looking forward to the 1st round

Lula and his allies are trying to reach agreements to reduce the number of candidates for president to make it less difficult for the PT to win in the 1st round.

The pre-candidate of Avante, André Janones, has also been courted by the PT. A conversation between him and Lula should be arranged in the next few days.

Lula’s allies in the MDB put pressure on Simone Tebetbut the party convention confirmed her as a candidate for the Planalto.

Bivar says that his candidacy for the Presidency of the Republic is “irreversible”.

The conversation between PT and União Brasil began with congressmen from both parties in recent weeks. PT members find it almost impossible to get formal support from the party.

Chiefs of União Brasil follow the same line and classify the chances of a coalition as “virtually zero”.

Important names in the legend, such as the governor of Goiás, Ronaldo Caiadowould hardly agree to ally with PT members. ACM Neto is a pre-candidate for the opposition to the government of Bahia, controlled by the PT since 2007.

A formal alliance with Lula would also bring difficulties for candidates for deputy from União Brasil who have an anti-PT vote.

The party’s priority is to elect a large bench in the Chamber to receive as much as possible from the Party Fund. The division of resources has the number of federal deputies as the main criterion.

People around Lula, heard by the report under the condition of reservation, believe that the rapprochement with Luciano Bivar may have as an objective some kind of alliance for after the eventual victory of the PT in the dispute for the Planalto.

There is still no certainty about which PT will be selected for the conversation with Bivar. The natural name is the president of the acronym, Gleisi Hoffmann.

Bivar is a federal deputy for Pernambuco and, if he seeks re-election, he should have difficulties staying in the Chamber. An association with Lula, who is popular in the state, could help.

União Brasil emerged from the merger of PSL, origin of Bivar, and DEM. It will have R$ 776 million from the Electoral Fund, the largest share.

the last search PowerDatereleased on July 20, 2022, shows Lula in the lead with 43% of voting intentions for the 1st round. Jair Bolsonaro (PL), has 37%. The simulation of the 2nd round points Lula with 51% and Bolsonaro parked with 38%.