the deputy Paulo Fioril (PT-SP) sent this Friday (28.Apr.2023) a request to open an inquiry to the MP-SP (Public Ministry of São Paulo) to investigate a possible disclosure of fake news by the Secretary of International Affairs of the Government of Tarcisio Freitas (Republicans), Lucas Ferraz, in the case involving the São Paulo administration and the Ukrainian state aviation company Antonov.

On Monday (24.Apr), a Antonov’s supposed lawyer in Brazil told CNN Brazil that the Ukrainian company had given up investing US$ 50 billion in São Paulo and Paraná after the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) say that the war is both Russia’s and Ukraine’s fault.

In a note, the Secretariat for International Business confirmed the suspension of the company’s negotiations in Brazil. He said that, on April 11, he received company representatives to talk about the state’s interest in developing activities in Brazil, especially in São Paulo.

However, according to the secretariat, “Psubsequently, the participants of the meeting got in touch, by e-mail, informing that ‘in light of the latest declarations by the federal government, Antonov decided to suspend the negotiations’”.

On Wednesday (April 26), Antonov denied that it had given up negotiating with Brazil and said it does not have official representatives in the country. On the same date, the CNN Brazil recanted and he requested Apologies to Secom (Secretary of Social Communication) for the 1st published article. He stated that, in “a procedural failure”did not seek the organ before the publication of the report.

According to Paulo Fiorilo, considering the “content of matter”it would be possible to verify “act of disseminating false news to act with political motivation and defamatory character”. In addition, he stated that the secretariat tried to give “a ballast of officiality to the rumor, contributing to the propagation of news, known to be false”. Here’s the full (253 KB).

The document also requests that the agenda of the government’s Secretary of International Affairs since he took office, the minutes of the meetings mentioned in the reports of the CNN Brazil and others with persons representing Antonov or other said representatives and “any other documents related to the topic in question” are disclosed.

THE OTHER SIDE

wanted by Power360, the Government of São Paulo has not yet commented on the request to open an inquiry made by deputy Paulo Fiorilo until the publication of this report. This digital newspaper also contacted the CNN Brazil, who decided not to comment on the matter. The space remains open for the manifestation of both.