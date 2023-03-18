Amarildo Cruz, 60 years old, had 3 cardiac arrests in a hospital in Campo Grande; leaves 3 children

the state representative Amarildo Cruz (PT-MS), aged 60, died on Friday (17.Mar.2023) after 3 cardiac arrests in Campo Grande. On Saturday morning, President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) honored the supporter in his profile on twitter.

“I regret the early departure of comrade Amarildo Cruz, public servant, secretary and deputy of the PT in Mato Grosso do Sul. He dedicated his life to defending the environment, workers and fighting for a fairer country”wrote the president.

“My condolences to family, friends and admirers”declared Lula.

Amarildo Cruz was 60 years old and had 3 children. According to the Legislative Assembly of Mato Grosso do Sul, he was hospitalized on March 14 and died on the 17th.