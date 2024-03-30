Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 03/30/2024 – 20:25

The federal deputy and national president of the PT, Gleisi Hoffmann, was in Cuba last Thursday, 28th, where she signed a cooperation and exchange agreement with the Cuban Communist Party (PC). The treaty is similar to the one the party signed in September last year with the Communist Party of China. The pact aims to strengthen ties between the two organizations and strengthen the exchange of experiences, according to the party.

Gleisi's visit to the Caribbean island took place in the same week that President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva criticized, for the first time this term, an authoritarian left-wing government. Last Thursday, Lula openly criticized the president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, of whom he is a historical ally, because of his government's veto of the candidacy of María Corina Machado, who won the primaries organized by the opposition. The PT member said that it is “serious that the candidate could not have been registered, because she was not banned by the courts”.

Gleisi's visit to the Caribbean country also included a meeting with President Miguel Diáz-Canel. Federal deputy Lindbergh Farias (PT-RJ) also participated in the meeting. The PT president wrote on social media that she conveyed to the Cuban leader her interest in discussing “what else Brazil can do to help Cuba, amid the blockade it is suffering.”

According to the parliamentarian, Diáz-Canel highlighted “the excellent links between the two political organizations and the importance of deepening them”. The Cuban president and first secretary of the Communist Party would still have thanked, according to Gleisi, Lula's support for the Cubans through partnerships to combat the North American embargo.

Cuba is currently facing one of the worst economic crises in its history. The situation on the island has worsened to the point that experts have drawn parallels with the so-called special period, when the Cuban economy went through a severe recession caused by the dissolution of its main economic and political partner, the Soviet Union.

Two weeks ago, hundreds of Cubans took to the streets of Santiago, a city in the east of the country 800 kilometers from the capital, Havana, to protest against power outages and lack of food. The Cuban government blamed the United States for the economic situation on the island and summoned a representative from the American embassy for consultations on the 18th of this month.

Lula was in Cuba in September last year to participate in the G-77 + China summit, which brings together developing countries. At the time, the Brazilian president classified the United States' blockade of the country as “illegal”.

“Cuba has been a champion of fairer global governance. And to this day it is the victim of an illegal economic embargo. Brazil is against any unilateral coercive measure. We reject the inclusion of Cuba on the list of state sponsors of terrorism,” said Lula.

In November last year, the Lula government took a stand against the North American embargo in a vote at the General Assembly of the United Nations (UN). Cubans have suffered sanctions from the neighboring country since the first year of the Socialist Revolution for, among other reasons, having expropriated North American companies without compensation.