Municipalities with more than 200,000 inhabitants can have a second round; the 30% quota for women is only valid in elections for the Legislative branch

Of the 95 candidates and pre-candidates supported by PT (Workers’ Party), of the president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silvain the 103 cities with more than 200 thousand voters, only 19 are womenequivalent to 20%. The data comes from a list of names approved by the party up until July 16. Until the party conventions are finalized, politicians can join or leave.

As shown by the Poder360of the total, 27 names are from other parties. The federation Brazil of Hopeformed in 2022 by PT, PV (Green Party) and PC do B (Communist Party of Brazil) to save the smaller acronyms, has 79% of the names supported by PT members in the big cities so far.

All the women who are expected to run in the election with PT support in the big cities, however, are members of the party.

Of the 10 largest cities in which women are supported by the PT, 60% of them lead the polls of voting intentions or appear in 2nd place. There is the possibility of a second round in these cities.

In two cities, Contagem (MG) and Juiz de Fora (MG), where Marilia Campos It is Margaret Solomon are mayors, respectively, Lula visited and held an event with the pre-candidates for re-election before the ban on going up on the stage.

The rule that 30% of candidates must be women or black only applies to proportional elections, that is, to legislative bodies. The rule does not apply to the election for mayors.

There are 9 women in Lula’s government – ​​about 23% of the 39 ministers. The proportion is similar to that of names supported by the PT. In June, the president said he wanted expand female representation, but claimed to be “difficult” find women for certain positions.

Janja’s performance

The PT hopes that First Lady Janja Lula da Silva will actively participate in women’s campaigns. According to the Poder360 found out, she will help, but will not do “body to body” in the cities, that is, she must participate in a more distant way without being present in public events, for example.

One idea is for the First Lady to participate in a photo shoot with some of the party’s main candidates. A date has yet to be set for her and Lula to produce the images. The campaign officially begins on August 15.

Supporting a few mayoral candidates is part of the PT’s strategy to elect an “army” in the municipal legislatures. The city councilors are closer to the voters. They can help in 2026, when Lula is expected to seek reelection.