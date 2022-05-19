The roles are switched and Bolsonaro appears representing “love”, and Lula, “hate”, with Francisco’s Prayer in the background.

Bolsonaristas remade the PT’s political-religious commercial with new images and reversing the positions of hate and love. It’s exactly the same audio as film that PT released on May 7, 2022, when Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva’s pre-candidacy for president was made official. In the background, the chords of the Prayer of Saint Francis. But now the images are different.

The original commercial is the creation of the Bahian marketer Sidônio Palmeira and is called “Two sides”. In the case of the PT film, the play suggests that Lula is more welcoming to Brazilians, while Jair Bolsonaro divides society.

In the bolsonarista film, it is the opposite.

Lula divides and Bolsonaro unites. At the end of the commercial, the religious tone is kept open, with the Prayer of Saint Francis set to music and one of his best-known verses is sung:

“Where there is hate, let me take love”.

The woman’s voice narrating the commercial asks in the PT commercial: “What Brazil do you want? The one of hate?” [aí aparece uma mão fazendo o símbolo de ‘arminha’, típico da campanha de Jair Bolsonaro]. And complete: “Or love?” [e uma outra mãozinha aparece fazendo o símbolo do ‘L’, de Lula].

In the piece remade by the Bolsonaristas, when the narrator talks about Brazil “of hate”, there is a scene in which a motoboy dressed as a delivery boy approaches a couple of boyfriends and shoots the boy several times, in the middle of the street – a crime committed on April 25, in São Paulo, which gained great repercussion in the national media. At the moment the question is whether those who watch want Brazil “of love”the image is of Bolsonaro and his wife, Michelle, together, in a moment of prayer.

Michelle’s presence is vital for the Bolsonarista campaign. The president has stayed behind Lula in the polls when the female vote is observed. The PT has maximized this lead and his wife, sociologist Rosângela da Silva, known as Janja, has been protagonist in public events of the PT.

In recent weeks, Michelle has been more present at events with Bolsonaro. The photo of the 2, praying at the end of the commercial released this Thursday (19.May.2022), is another sign that the current First Lady will have a relevant role in the campaign until October.

Watch the original PT commercial below:

PRAYER OF SAINT FRANCISCO

The prayer used by the PT and Bolsonaristas has been a religious classic for over a century.

The letter has unknown authorship. It is attributed to Saint Francis of Assisi, a Catholic friar who would have been born in 1181 or 1182, took a vow of poverty and founded the Franciscan Order. He was canonized (a ritual that in the Catholic Church says who becomes a saint) in 1228.

The current pope, the Argentine Jorge Mario Bergoglio, adopted the name Francis when he was elected to the post, in homage to the saint and a reference to the “his simplicity and dedication to the poor”.

The verses of Saint Francis’ prayer began to circulate in Rome at the beginning of the 20th century. Many versions in several languages ​​(and sometimes with some changes in the lyrics) began to be published and set to music.

In Brazil, many artists and singing priests (a recent phenomenon) have recorded the song. The singer from Ceará, Fagner, for example, is one of those who recorded the song (listen here).

A curiosity relates the Prayer of San Francisco and Brazilian politics. During the sessions of the 1988 Constituent Congress, members of the former center used a verse from the song to justify physiological practices: “It is in giving that you receive”. At the time, it was said in a sarcastic tone that Centrão practiced a “Franciscan Policy”.

Here is the most common full text of the Prayer of Saint Francis:

“Lord, make me an instrument of your peace

Where there is hate, may I take love

Where there is offensive words, shall I bring forgiveness

Where there is discord, may I bring union

Where there is doubt, may I take faith

“Where there is error, may I bring the truth

Where there is despair, I may bring hope

Where there is sadness, may I bring joy

Where there is darkness, let me bring light

“O master, make me seek more to console than to be consoled

understand to be understood

to love than to be loved

It is in giving that we receive

It is in forgiving that one is forgiven

And it’s dying that you live

for eternal life

“O master, make me seek more to console than to be consoled

understand to be understood

to love than to be loved

It is in giving that we receive

It is in forgiving that one is forgiven

And it’s dying that you live

to eternal life.”