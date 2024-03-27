Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 03/27/2024 – 9:53

By 39 votes to 13, the PT leadership rejected this Tuesday, the 26th, the appeal against former mayor Marta Suplicy's affiliation with the party. Marta returned to the PT ranks after nine years away, at the request of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, to be a candidate for vice on Guilherme Boulos' (PSOL) ticket for São Paulo City Hall.

The appeal to challenge Marta's membership was presented by Valter Pomar, leader of the Articulação de Esquerda tendency, on the grounds that the former mayor had made “heavy accusations” against the PT, shedding light on allegations of corruption. Pomar also recalled that Marta was Dilma Rousseff's minister and in 2016, when a senator, she voted in favor of the impeachment of the then president.

Before returning to PT, the former mayor had stints at MDB and Solidariedade. Until the end of last year, she commanded the Municipal Secretariat for International Relations under the administration of Ricardo Nunes (MDB), who is a candidate for re-election.

“To contribute to the Boulos candidacy, including as a candidate for vice mayor, Marta would not necessarily need to be a member of the PT,” said Pomar.

In her opinion, however, the PT's Secretary of Organization, Sonia Braga, highlighted Marta's “political relevance”, the legacy of her administration as mayor and the “need to form a broad front to confront Bolsonarism in the 2024 elections” . Thus, as expected, she dismissed the PT leader's request, being supported by the majority.

In practice, Pomar wanted to make a statement. In addition to having Lula's blessing, Marta has been carrying out a campaign schedule alongside Boulos since February. It is the first time that the PT has not launched its own candidate for Mayor of São Paulo.