Lula’s party asks re-elected Venezuelan president to “continue dialogue with the opposition”; election is contested

O PT (Workers’ Party) recognized on the night of this Monday (29.Jul.2024) the victory of the president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro (United Socialist Party of Venezuela, left). In notethe subtitle “congratulates the Venezuelan people for the electoral process” and says that the lawsuit was a “importing, democratic and sober journey”.

“It is important that President Nicolás Maduro, now reelected, continues the dialogue with the opposition, in order to overcome the serious problems in Venezuela, largely damaged by illegal sanctions”says the president’s party Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT). Here is the full (PDF – 2 MB).

The PT also states that “will remain vigilant” to contribute to the problems of Latin America and the Caribbean “be treated by the people of our region, without any type of violence or external interference”.

Lula, the party’s main name, has not yet spoken out. The Brazilian government continues on top of the wall. He announced that he will only speak out after the CNE (National Electoral Council), a Venezuelan body controlled by the Chavista regime, releases the full election data, which could be done by Friday (2 August).

Unlike Brazil, at least 10 countries in the Americas do not recognize the claim. and demand transparency in the vote count (read the infographic below).

Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado claimed victory in Sunday’s presidential election on Monday (29 July) and said she could prove fraud in Maduro’s re-election for another 6-year term.

OPPOSITION WANTS VICTORY

The opposition claims the diplomat’s victory Edmundo González Urrutia (Democratic Unitary Platform, center-right).. The leader of the political wing, María Corina Machado, said she can prove that there was fraud in the election.

According to Corina, with the election records that she had access to, Maduro had 2,759,256 votes, below González’s 6,275,180. She said that the results will be released later on social media for public access.

The National Electoral Council (CNE) said Maduro won 51.2% of the votes (5,150,092), compared to 44% (4,445,978) for González. Other candidates had 462,704, with 4.6% of the votes. The voter turnout was 59%, according to the electoral body – which is controlled by the government. Voting is not mandatory and there is no second round.

Read the full PT note:

“The PT congratulates the Venezuelan people on the peaceful, democratic and sovereign electoral process that took place on Sunday, July 28, 2024. We are certain that the National Electoral Council, which declared President Nicolas Maduro’s victory, will respectfully handle all the resources it receives, within the deadlines and terms provided for in the Constitution of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela. It is important that President Nicolas Maduro, now reelected, continue the dialogue with the opposition, with a view to overcoming the serious problems in Venezuela, largely caused by illegal sanctions. The PT will remain vigilant in contributing, to the best of its ability, so that the problems of Latin America and the Caribbean are addressed by the people of our region, without any type of violence or external interference.

PT National Executive.”