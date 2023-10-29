Image with phrase attributed to Lula was published with “distrubui”, not “distribui”; post is no longer available

The PT used its social media profiles to remember National Free Day, celebrated this Sunday (29.Oct.2023). However, the image shared by the party ended up being published with an error.

The image features the president’s photo Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) and a phrase attributed to him: “A Brazil that distribute books instead of weapons”. Instead of “distributes”, was published with “distribute”.

The post was shared by PT at 7am this Sunday. At 3:13 pm, it was no longer available on the acronym’s profiles. Users on X (formerly Twitter) did prints from the PT post with the error in the verb to distribute.