Alessandro Molon (PSB) wants to be a candidate for senator, while PT members want to launch André Ceciliano (PT)

The PT decided to leave the decision on the dispute for space on the podium until the last possible day. Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (EN) in Rio de Janeiro.

The party is an ally of the PSB, which has Marcelo Freixo as a candidate for the state government. PT wants to launch André Ceciliano to the Senate without the competition of an allied party affiliate.

the deputy Alessandro Molon, president of PSB-RJ, however, is a pre-candidate for senator. The situation irritates PT supporters in Rio, who asked the party’s national command to break the alliance with Freixo.

Lula called on allies in the PSB to try to remove Molon’s name. On Wednesday (3.Aug.2022), the pessebist summit decided to leave the deputy without resources from the Electoral Fund to campaign for senator.

Molon has a meeting this Thursday (Aug 4) with the PSB Finance Secretary, the former governor of São Paulo Márcio FrançaLula’s ally.

On the morning of this 5th, the PT Executive decided to postpone the decision on what to do in Rio de Janeiro to the 6th (Aug 5th). It’s the last day of the deadline to close formal alliances.

“We reaffirm our willingness to build a great platform in the State of Rio de Janeiro, with Marcelo Freixo governor and André Ceciliano senator, giving unity and power to our political field”wrote the party president, Gleisi Hoffmannand the coordinator of Lula’s political articulation, José Guimarães.

In practice, the PT awaits the development of pressure from national PSB leaders on Molon.

Maintaining, or breaking, the alliance between PT and Freixo is important for national politics because Rio de Janeiro is the 3rd state with the most voters. The local electorate has 12.8 million members.

Furthermore, it is the political birthplace of the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL), Lula’s main opponent in the dispute for the Planalto Palace.

Read the full note released by PT:

“The PT National Executive Committee reaffirmed this Thursday (Aug 4) the party’s commitment to a national alliance around the Lula-Alckmin ticket, in a coalition that already brings together 6 other parties: PSB, PCdoB, PV, PSOL, Solidarity and Network.

“This national coalition guides our regional alliances, so we reaffirm our willingness to build a great platform in the State of Rio de Janeiro, with Marcelo Freixo governor and André Ceciliano senator, giving unity and power to our political field.

“We hope that on Friday (Aug 5), the deadline for holding party conventions, the PSB’s leadership will confirm the fulfillment of the political agreement around this unit.

“Gleisi Hoffmann

“National President of the PT

“Jose Guimaraes

“Coordinator of the Electoral Work Group/PT”