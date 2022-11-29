The president-elect’s party should set up a structure at Parque da Cidade, in Brasília

The PT is planning a camp structure to receive supporters of the president-elect in Brasilia, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), who go to the capital to see the inauguration of the new head of government. The PT takes office on January 1.

A tent should be set up in Parque da Cidade, the main one in Brasília, to receive supporters. The party is still negotiating with the Federal District government the release of another park, probably Torto, for the same purpose.

Transport of supporters to the capital must be provided either by the militant or by local party structures.

The president-elect’s political group has had meetings with the government of the Federal District to settle details of the inauguration, such as security.

The impression in the Lula group is that there is goodwill from the government of Brasilia. The re-elected governor, Ibaneis Rocha (MDB), supported Jair Bolsonaro (PL) in the dispute for the Plateau.