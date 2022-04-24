Electoral court still needs to judge the case until May 31 before formalizing the creation of the federation

PT, PC do B and PV asked the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) this Saturday (23.Apr.2022) the registration of the Brasil da Esperança federation. The Electoral Court still needs to judge the application to formalize the union of the 3 legends.

The protocol was made to Minister Sérgio Banhos and the registration request must be evaluated by the court’s plenary. The Electoral Public Prosecutor’s Office is also required. Registration needs to be made official by May 31.

The parties also filed the program and the common statute of the federation, which were initially approved separately by each party. On April 17, the party trio jointly approved the documents. The initial idea was to register with the TSE on April 18. read the intact (224 KB) of the petition filed.

like the Power 360 showed, the statute has a mechanism that prevents the biggest party, in this case the PT, from making decisions alone in the biggest deliberative instance of the alliance – but it also gives a kind of veto power to the main acronym.

The 1st president of the federation will be deputy Gleisi Hoffmann, president of the PT. The president of PC do B and vice-governor of Pernambuco, Luciana Santos, and the president of the PV, José Luís Penna, will be vice presidents of the federation. The mandate is 1 year, and a rotation between the representatives of each of the parties is foreseen.

There may also be reappointment to the position by unanimous decision. The National Executive Committee of the Federation will have 18 members. The 3 presidents of the acronyms participate. The other 15 seats will be filled according to the votes obtained in the 2018 House election.

The federation’s general assembly, the highest decision-making body, will have 60 members. 9 seats will be distributed equally (3 per party), and 51, in proportion to the votes obtained by each acronym in the 2018 Chamber of Deputies elections.

Each party will have to nominate at least 30% of women for the composition of the general assembly. There is also a 20% minimum for filling in names that meet ethnic-racial criteria.

Understand the federations

Federations allow parties to unite to elect more deputies (federal and state) and councilors. It also allows them to combine their electoral performances to beat the performance clause that regulates access to the Partisan Fund – PC do B and PV would hardly be able to do it alone.

In addition, it obliges federated parties to have single candidates for majority positions and to form a single slate for proportional positions in each state or municipality – which will likely reduce the number of candidates launched.

The acronyms can maintain their structures – such as headquarters and directors – independently of the federation and continue to receive, without intermediaries, the resources of the Party Fund and the Electoral Fund.

The minimum term of one of these alliances is 4 years. The acronym that parades before, according to the law, may lose access to the Party Fund.

Federations were made possible by a project approved in 2021. President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) vetoed it, citing the similarity with coalitions, prohibited for proportional elections. Congress, however, overrode the veto.