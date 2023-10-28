Former president criticized Lula’s party when talking about the tax reform project; participated in event in Goiânia

The former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) stated on Friday (27.Oct.2023) that it only has “incompetents and criminals” in PT, the president’s party Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. He made the statement when commenting on the tax reform project, under analysis in the Senate, during an event in Goiânia (GO). According to him, in any proposal that the PT votes for yes, the ideal is to be against.

“Everything that comes from the PT you have to be suspicious. There are only incompetents and criminals. What can you expect from this group?” asked Bolsonaro during the 1st National Congress of the Harpia Brasil Institute, event held in Goiânia.

The approval of the tax reform in the Chamber was a reason for tension between Bolsonaro and the governor of São Paulo, Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans). The head of the São Paulo Executive declared that he was “95%” in favor of the text presented by the Lula government.

Event in Goiânia

The event in which Bolsonaro participated is an initiative of the former deputy Major Victor Hugo (PL-GO). Several right-wing politicians participated in the congress, such as deputies Gustavo Gayer (PL-GO), Bia Kicis (PL-DF), Luciano Zucco (Republicanos-RS).

In his speech, Bolsonaro also stated that the CPI report on January 8 presented by the rapporteur Eliziane Gama (PSD-MA) “he is as unqualified as the senator”. The former chief executive criticized Eliziane’s proximity with the Minister of Justice and Public Security, Flávio Dino.

“Scam? Ever since I took office, they accused me of wanting to carry out a coup. A CPI whose report is as disqualified as the senator reporting for that CPI, in the service of the Minister of Justice”, said Bolsonaro after criticizing the arrests of extremists for acts against the headquarters of the Three Powers on January 8th.

Eliziane presented the CPI report on October 17, 2023. She called for the indictment of Bolsonaro, former minister Braga Netto, lieutenant colonel Mauro Cid and military personnel. In the document (PDF – complete – 25 MB), the rapporteur states that January 8th was “work of Bolsonarism” and that the acts were not “a spontaneous or disorganized movement”.

In response to Bolsonaro’s statements, Eliziane said that the former head of the Executive was “the worst president in the history of Brazil” and may your words “they are worthless”. According to the senator, Bolsonaro tried to lead a coup.